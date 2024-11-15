🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE— The Pennsylvania Departments of Transportation (PennDOT) and Education and the Pennsylvania State Police this week announced the results of Operation Safe Stop — an annual school bus enforcement and education initiative aimed at enhancing school bus safety for students across the Commonwealth.

Held on Oct. 23 this year, participating law enforcement agencies and school districts document occurrences of drivers violating Pennsylvania’s School Bus Stopping Law and emphasize the importance of school transportation safety.

During 2024’s Operation Safe Stop, participating school districts and law enforcement agencies witnessed 131 violations of the law — down from the 177 reported last year.

“Witnessing so many violations in just one day, it’s clear that ensuring the safety of our students traveling to and from school must remain a priority in our communities,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “Drivers need to stay alert and drive carefully when sharing the road with school buses and students. Even one incident of passing a school bus is one too many.”

The School Bus Stopping Law requires motorists approaching a school bus with its red lights flashing and stop arm activated to stop at least 10 feet from the bus. Motorists approaching from all directions are required to stop.

However, motorists who encounter a school bus stopping on the opposite side of a divided highway are not required to stop when lanes of the highway are clearly separated by a divider, such as a concrete barrier or grassy median.

“There are steep penalties if a driver is stopped by law enforcement and convicted of disobeying Pennsylvania’s School Bus Stopping Law — a $250 fine plus a $35 surcharge, five points added to your driver record, and a 60-day suspension of your driving privilege,” said Corporal Zeina Black, Permits and Bus Safety Unit Supervisor with the Pennsylvania State Police. “The fine increases to $300 if someone is caught by a stop arm camera. These penalties pale in comparison to a tragedy that could occur if either a driver or a student is not paying attention to their surroundings.”

Pennsylvania law — updated by Act 19 of 2023 — allows school districts to install and operate automated camera systems for the purpose of enforcing Pennsylvania’s School Bus Stopping Law and increasing safety for children riding school buses across the state.

Violations identified by a camera system are reviewed by police under agreement with the school district. After that review, the school district may issue a violation to the vehicle owner.

The penalty for a violation is a $300 fine. These violations are civil penalties only and no points will be assessed to driver records. Of the $300 fine assessed to violators under the program, $250 is paid to the school district where the violation occurred; $25 is paid to the primary police department that reviewed the submitted evidence as required by law; and $25 is paid to PennDOT to be used for the School Bus Safety Grant Program.

The School Bus Safety Grant Program can be used to promote and increase school bus safety, education, and training, as well as pay for education, training, and other associated costs related to an individual earning their commercial learner’s permit, commercial driver’s license, or school bus endorsement for the purpose of driving a school bus in Pennsylvania. Independent school bus contractors, school entities, and municipalities will be eligible to apply for grants from the program. PennDOT will announce the program once it is active.

“The funding for stop arm cameras made available by PennDOT will certainly help provide a safer environment for our students,” said Department of Education Secretary Khalid N. Mumin. “Student safety in school zones and school bus stops is of the utmost importance, requiring the undivided attention of all motorists. Local school districts work hard to identify the safest locations possible for school bus stops and provide training for staff to foster greater safety for all students. Moreover, vehicle operators can help immensely by watching for the flashing lights of school buses and always stopping when students are boarding and exiting the busses.”

Some safety tips for students to remember while waiting for the bus or while getting on and off the bus include:

• Get to the school bus stop at least five minutes early, so you won´t have to run across the road to catch the bus.

• When waiting for the bus, stay away from traffic.

• Line up at least five giant steps away from the curb or the roadway to wait for the bus.

• Never run after the school bus if it has already left the bus stop.

• Never push when getting on or off the school bus.

State secures more than $1B in total claims for PA veterans this past year

Over the last year, accredited veteran service officers throughout the commonwealth, supported by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA), have handled more than 1,100 veteran queries a month and helped to connect veterans to more than $1.1 billion in compensation and pension benefits earned through their service.

That is a 10% increase over Fiscal Year 2023 — and another example of the Shapiro Administration delivering for Pennsylvanians.

DMVA also handles queries from veterans or family members looking for lost or misplaced military paperwork, often needed to begin the process to file claims or receive benefits. The DMVA has averaged more than 700 such requests each of the past four years.

Contributing to DMVA’s recent increased queries and claims work has been the federal Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act signed by President Biden into law in August 2022. The Act expanded VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances.

Shapiro Administration delivers donated stuffed toys to be distributed to PA families through Holiday Wish program

The Pennsylvania Departments of Labor & Industry (L&I) and Human Services (DHS) started the 2024 holiday season this week with the annual donation of stuffed toys collected throughout the year by L&I during routine safety inspections.

The toys will be distributed to Pennsylvania families through DHS’ Holiday Wish program.

“This annual tradition of donating inspected toys to the Holiday Wish program represents the best of public service — ensuring safety while bringing joy to Pennsylvania’s children during the holiday season,” said L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker. “We encourage all Pennsylvanians who are able to consider giving to holiday charities this year. These simple acts of kindness can create lasting memories for children across our Commonwealth.”

Under state law, L&I’s Bureau of Occupational and Industrial Safety must inspect all new stuffed toy samples for contents, choking hazards, and general safety. Toys that pass inspection get a registration number, which is on every stuffed toy sold in the Commonwealth. Through this process, L&I accumulates hundreds of toy samples each year.

On Tuesday, L&I delivered 749 stuffed toys to DHS for its Holiday Wish program, started in 1989 by DHS employees — an increase from the 650 donated last year. Over the years, Holiday Wish has grown to include hundreds of employees in various state agencies, allowing the program to reach thousands of individuals in need around Pennsylvania during the holiday season.

The Stuffed Toy Manufacturing Act was recently updated when Gov. Josh Shapiro signed Act 30 of 2024 into law. Act 30 eliminated a long-standing ban on using recycled materials in stuffed toys sold in the Commonwealth. The updated law requires all stuffed toys offered for sale in PA to have a law label securely attached, including a statement that the toy is made from all new materials, all recycled materials, or a blend of new and recycled materials and the manufacturer’s or importer’s registration number from Pennsylvania, starting with “REG. NO. PA.” The law aims to protect children by ensuring stuffed toys are safe, properly labeled, and free from harmful substances.

DHS Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh said the Department of Human Services works every day to make it possible for people to achieve a better life, whether that’s through assistance in accessing essential basic needs like food and health care, or by giving back to families who may be in difficult circumstances through our Holiday Wish program.

“This work is fundamental to our mission, and I am extremely proud to work with so many state employees with compassion for our fellow Pennsylvanians who help make the holidays better and brighter for the families we serve,” Secretary Arkoosh said. “Every Pennsylvanian should know that DHS’ programs are here to help. If you are having trouble financially in any way, I encourage you to reach out to DHS to apply for assistance and see if we are able to help you ease your situation.”

Sen. Baker endorses Sen. Ward as interim President Pro Tempore of PA Senate

Sen. Lisa Baker (D, D-20), this week officially seconded the nomination of Sen. Kim Ward (R, D-39) yesterday to serve as interim president pro tempore of the Pennsylvania Senate from Dec. 1, 2024, until Jan. 6, 2025.

The Senate will hold an official vote to select the president pro tempore for the next legislative session on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. Ward, who has served as president pro tempore since 2022, previously held the position of majority leader.

Baker highlighted Ward’s distinguished service, groundbreaking accomplishments and her steadfast dedication to Pennsylvania’s citizens.

“Kim’s journey in public service is a testament to resilience and dedication. Her life’s work has earned her the respect and trust of colleagues on both sides of the aisle,” Baker said. “During the past 25 years, she has served in the Schweiker administration, held local and county offices, and led in the Senate as a Republican leader and colleague. She was also the first woman to serve as both majority leader and an institutional officer in the General Assembly. Beyond her official roles, she is a devoted daughter, wife, mother, and ‘Kiki.’”

Ward made history in 2008 as the first woman elected to represent Pennsylvania’s 39th Senatorial District. Before joining the Senate, she served as a Westmoreland County commissioner and a Hempfield Township supervisor.

“In every role, Kim has led with grit, integrity and a deep commitment to her constituents,” Baker said. “She inspires collaboration and compassion, always focused on what’s best for Pennsylvania. As the face of the Senate, she represents us with strength and humility, fostering an uncommon spirit of bipartisanship that is evident in our achievements this session.”

As president pro tempore, Ward holds key responsibilities, including appointing chairpersons and members to the Senate’s 22 standing committees, presiding over the Senate in the lieutenant governor’s absence and assuming the role of lieutenant governor if that office becomes vacant. She is also responsible for assigning bills and resolutions to Senate committees for consideration.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.