🔊 Listen to this

WRIGHT TWP. — Rep. Alec Ryncavage (R, R-119) on Friday said the Wright Township Recreation Area is a staple for family fun and outdoor adventures — a true one-stop shop for families to make memories on the mountain.

“I’m incredibly grateful to see this funding come to our community,” said Ryncavage.

Ryncavage announced that funding to improve Wright Township Recreation Area has been awarded by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Community Conservation Partnerships Program (C2P2).

Ryncavage said Wright Township will receive $145,000 to rehabilitate the area by upgrading the dek hockey court, constructing pedestrian walkways and improving ADA access, as well as landscaping and other related site improvements.

C2P2 grants were created to promote conservation and recreation-focused projects and programs. They are awarded to municipalities and authorized nonprofit organizations for recreation, park and conservation projects.

These include the rehabilitation and new development of parks and recreation facilities; acquisition of land for active or passive park and conservation purposes; and planning for feasibility studies, trail studies, conservation plans, site development planning, and comprehensive recreation, greenway and open space planning.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.