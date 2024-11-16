🔊 Listen to this

The Lower South Valley Land Bank announced it has issued its first Request for Proposal (RFP) to sell the property at 5 Arch Street in Newport Township.

The Land Bank includes a number of municipalities and communities in Luzerne County, including Ashley Borough, Hanover Twp., the City of Nanticoke, Newport Twp., the City of Wilkes-Barre, Kingston Borough, and the Hanover Area School District.

“This initiative marks a significant milestone in the Land Bank’s mission to revitalize local communities and promote economic growth,” the group said in a press release.

Ted Ritsick, an administrator for Lower South Valley Land Bank, said the property on Arch Street was purchased at a county tax sale.

“Now that we are the verified owner of the property, our mission is to get blighted properties back onto the tax roll, for people to use them for community benefit and uses…,” said Ritsick.

Ritsick added that the property has the make of a single-family home, and suggested that it is best suited to remain as such.

“In our request for proposals, we’re looking for people to redevelop it into its use as a single-family home,” Ritsick said.

The property is currently open for proposals, and the Land Bank hopes that it will attract buyers who intend to enhance and contribute to the community.

Ritsick also made clear that the people behind the Lower South Valley Land Bank are locally involved. That includes municipal officials and others, like himself, who know Northeast Pennsylvania well through lived experience.

“The Land Bank is made up of municipal officials who are extremely committed to making their communities a better place, and we hope to continue doing great work for all the towns that we serve,” said Ritsick.

Comprehensive information and submission guidelines regarding the RFP can be found at lsvlandbank.com/rfps.

Structure demolitions

The Land Bank also announced that it has completed a series of demolitions in Ashley, Newport Township, and Hanover Township. Each of the demolitions were of blighted properties and were, according to the press release, completed to “eliminate hazardous buildings, improve neighborhood safety, and pave the way for future development.”

“We are excited to take this significant step forward in our efforts to rejuvenate our communities,” said Donna Wall, Nanticoke City manager and chair of the Lower South Valley Land Bank. “The demolition of these blighted structures and the issuance of our first RFP demonstrate our commitment to fostering a vibrant and prosperous community.”