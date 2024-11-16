🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George Brown and Police Chief Joe Coffay this week announced the deployment of the Wilkes-Barre City Police Bicycle Patrol Unit.

Brown said the development of the Wilkes-Bare Police Department’s Bicycle Patrol Unit and the purchase of the e-bikes — made possible through the Diamond City Partnership and the Luzerne Foundation — was announced this past April.

“Since then, my administration and I have been eagerly awaiting the implementation of the officers on their e-bikes,” Mayor Brown said.

He said on Nov. 13, 2024, the city deployed the first six police officers of the newly formed Bicycle Patrol Unit. The six officers are fully equipped and trained in the areas of bicycle patrol tactics and operations, utilizing their newly acquired Police Patrol E-Bikes.

The six officers were the first of 12 to be trained on an IPMBA E-Bike Training Course. The training course was administered by instructors from the Pennsylvania Capitol Police Department in Harrisburg.

The deployment of the Bicycle Patrol Unit will include targeted patrol operations, based on specific crimes and geographical areas, including the downtown business district and substation areas with the city’s residential neighborhoods.

They will be deployed for special events, parades, festivals, runs/races and other indoor and outdoor community events.

The newly formed unit will be assigned to the Community Policing Division under the direction of Lieutenant James Sheridan and Sergeant Steve Lada and will undergo additional training in the near future.

Mayor Brown and Chief Coffay said six additional police officers will be trained within the next two weeks, bringing the total complement of bicycle officers to twelve.

Chief Joseph Coffay thanked Superintendent Joseph Jacob and Sergeant John Biesecker of the Pennsylvania Capitol Police for providing the training to the officers.

“Their assistance in providing this training is a testament to the cooperative efforts that are accomplished every day between state and local law enforcement,” said Chief Coffay.

Additionally, Coffay thanked the Diamond City Partnership and the Luzerne Foundation for their assistance in purchasing the bicycles.

