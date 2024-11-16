🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE—Wilkes-Barre Mayor George C. Brown on Friday held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the PPE/ADA Accessible Special Needs Bathroom at Kirby Park.

The bathroom is near the parking lot and adjacent to the Special Needs Playground.

Mayor Brown said the total construction cost was $479,568.92 as follows:

• General Construction: Hadley Construction Inc., $376,300.92.

• Electrical Construction: Delta Electrical Systems Inc., $36,218.00.

• Plumbing Construction: Linco Construction Inc., $59,500.00.

• HVAC Construction: Aircon Service Co. Inc, $ 7,550.00.

Facility description

The facility is approximately 20-by-25 feet with interior and exterior lighting. The interior includes ADA accessible bathrooms with a changing station and washing area to accommodate families with special needs children as they enjoy the new Special Needs playground.

The facility is also PPE equipped with touchless sinks, toilets, seat covers and dryers.

Additionally, it is centrally located near the special needs’ playground, concession stand and entrance to the parking lot.

The project will also include upgrading the electrical and fiber wiring for internet and cameras, at a cost of approximately $28,000.

Funding source: Ann K. Kirby Foundation and CDBG-CV Funds.