LEHMAN TWP. — Sen. Lisa Baker this week said the Luzerne County Fair Sports Dome is a vision come to life — a place where youth and community members can come together in a shared space dedicated to sports, wellness and growth.

“This grant funding is an investment in both our young athletes and the strength of our community,” said Baker, R-Lehman Township.

The project, which received nearly $1.5 million from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program and $360,000 from Community and Economic Assistance funding, marks a major investment in youth sports and community health in northeastern Pennsylvania.

“The sports complex will benefit the community for many years to come, and I was happy to join Sen. Baker in securing the state grant to make it possible,” said Rep. Mike Cabell, R-Butler Township. “Funding support from Harrisburg is crucial in bringing projects like this to life for our local communities.”

Baker and Cabell said the project is an exciting joint venture between the Back Mountain Soccer Club and the Luzerne County Fair and its nonprofit partners that will strengthen and enhance recreational amenities and opportunities for resident of northeastern Pennsylvania.

Through critical grant funding secured by Baker and Cabell, a state-of-the-art sports dome complex will soon be built on an unused section of the Luzerne County Fairgrounds along State Route 118.

The project will include site development, a new access point, expanded parking and the construction of a nearly 110,000-square-foot dome facility.

The complex will feature a turf field designed for year-round training and competition.

It will also serve as a hub for multiple sports, including soccer, field hockey, lacrosse, football, basketball, volleyball and pickleball.

The Back Mountain Soccer Club — a nationally recognized program — will be a key tenant of the dome, which will enable the club to expand its youth enrollment by an estimated 50% during the next five years.

The new facility will allow athletes of all backgrounds to train in a premier environment, paving the way for college and professional-level advancement while promoting character and well-being.

In addition to soccer, the facility will host other sports and programs for people of all ages in northeastern Pennsylvania.

“Back Mountain Soccer Club would like to thank Sen. Baker, Rep. Cabell and Luzerne Fair President Alan Pugh for their support and dedication to this project,” said Mike Pitcavage, president of Back Mountain Soccer Club. “Once completed, this facility will provide a home for our players and a wide range of youth and elderly programs, benefiting families across the region.”

The sports dome is expected to draw top-tier youth athletes and coaches from around the region, fostering talent and reinforcing northeastern Pennsylvania’s reputation as a center for youth athletic excellence.

Pitcavage said the facility will enable all involved to be able to bring the athletic community together in a safe and secure training facility and not have to be concerned with outside factors such as the weather.

Pitcavage said the Back Mountain Soccer Club is quickly becoming a nationally recognized soccer program, with players who are among the best and brightest competing in tournaments across the country.

“Through the development of an indoor training facility and turf field complex, we will be positioned to attract top-tier youth talent and coaching staff from across the region,” Pitcavage said. “As an organization, we are committed to offering state-of-the-art resources to help the youth in our region and beyond develop their athletic skills in soccer, regardless of their background or experience level.”

Pitcavage said the completion of these facilities will allow for the expansion of the group’s enrollment by an estimated 50% over the next five years, elevate the overall level of play — creating a pathway for players who wish to play at the collegiate and professional levels, while ultimately fostering the overall well-being and character development of our players.

Along with the Soccer club, Pitcavage said the complex will have the resources available for other outdoor sports including hockey, lacrosse, and football and will include a multi-sport surface area to encompass basketball, volleyball, and pickleball.

Other major projects receive funding

On Oct. 23, Sen. Marty Flynn, D-Scranton, announced millions of dollars in Local Share Account funded projects will help boost local communities by addressing key needs like public safety, infrastructure, and recreational spaces.

Funded projects in Luzerne County include:

• Mohegan Sun Arena HVAC Project — Luzerne County Convention Center Authority; $650,000.

Replacement of HVAC equipment to improve comfort and energy efficiency at Mohegan Sun Arena.

• Pittston City Redevelopment Authority — RDA housing co-location project; $500,000.

Construction of a new office building to house both the Redevelopment Authority and Housing Authority in Pittston.

• Pittston Township Ambulance Purchase, $342,890.

Purchase of a new ambulance to serve Pittston Township.

• Hughestown Borough Hose Company Pumper Purchase, $480,000.

Purchase of a new water tank pumper to support the borough’s firefighting efforts.

• Avoca Borough — Bennett Street Wall and Drainage Improvements, $302,000.

Repair of a collapsed wall and installation of a drainage system on Bennett Street.

• Wilkes-Barre City — Riverfront Parking Garage, $250,000.

Construction of a two-level parking garage to add 140 parking spaces in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

• Wilkes-Barre City —Hazle Street Retaining Wall repairs, $250,000.

Additional repairs to the Hazle Street retaining wall to prevent future collapse.

• Wilkes-Barre City — King’s College Occupational Therapy program equipment purchase, $250,000.

Purchase of hands-on learning equipment for King’s College’s occupational therapy doctoral program.

• Jenkins Township — River Road railroad crossing replacement, $248,814.

Replacement of a deteriorated railroad crossing on River Road to improve safety.

• Pittston City — Lincoln Heights upgrades, $200,000.

Replacement of windows and sidewalks at the Lincoln Heights Senior Housing Facility.

• Plains Township — Plains Legion building renovations, $179,250.

Renovation of American Legion Post 558, including new roofing, flooring, and a security system.

• Wilkes-Barre — Catholic Youth Center passenger vans, $176,367.

Purchase of three new passenger vans to transport children to and from school and community programs.

• Jenkins Township — Municipal equipment purchase, $170,315.

Purchase of a backhoe loader and zero-turn lawn mower for public works improvements.

• Plains Township — North Main Street drainage project, $121,189.

Installation of a storm sewer system to address water pooling on North Main Street.

• West Pittston — Levee study and preliminary engineering project, $100,000.

Preliminary engineering for a flood control levee along the Susquehanna River.

• Laurel Run Fire Department feasibility study, $44,175.

Feasibility study for a new fire department building in Laurel Run Borough.

• Luzerne County Redevelopment Authority — Mower acquisition, $68,289.

Purchase of a robotic lawn mower to maintain railroad track right of ways across Luzerne and Lackawanna counties.

• Plains Township Police — 2024 Chevy Tahoe, $38,850.

Purchase of a new Chevy Tahoe to enhance the fleet for the Plains Township Police Department.

• Avoca Borough — Police speed enforcement equipment, $27,158.

Purchase of speed display units and a camera to monitor traffic in Avoca Borough.

• Pittston Area School District — $969,875 in Public School Facility Improvement Grant Program funds.

• Wyoming Area School District, $250,000.

• Dallas Suites LLC, $500,000 for civil engineering, architectural design, and environmental studies for a proposed hotel in the township.

• Carey Holdings LLC, $2.5 million for construction at former Meyers High School, Wilkes-Barre.

• Irem Temple Restoration Project, Wilkes-Barre, $1 million.

• City Centre LP, RC Theatres/Movies 14 renovations, Wilkes-Barre, $250,000.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.