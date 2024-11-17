🔊 Listen to this

EDWARDSVILLE — Pawtopia Suites, a luxury cat and dog daycare and spa that also offers boarding services, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sunday in honor of the grand opening of its new location at 104 Woodward Hill Road in Edwardsville. Formerly located on Main Street in Plymouth, Pawtopia has been in business for three years. According to owner Kaitlyn Littzi, the business offers cage-free, overnight boarding, professional grooming, and both private and group training classes. Those who attended the grand opening and signed up for daycare or reserves for boarding enjoyed a 10% discount on those services. For more information on Pawtopia Suites, visit the business’s Facebook page.