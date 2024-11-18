🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Police in Nanticoke withdrew charges of terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct against Tyler Anthony Vince, 25, of Dupont, during a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court last week.

Vince was charged when he showed up an an ex-girlfriend’s residence in the 1200 block of South Hanover Street and threatened her new boyfriend on Sept. 24, according to court records.

A firearm was involved in the threat, court records say.

Vince pled guilty to a summary count of disorderly conduct.

Attorney Andrew J. Katsock III represented Vince.