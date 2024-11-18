🔊 Listen to this

PLYMOUTH — Two people were arrested on firearm and other charges when the Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement – Wilkes-Barre Bureau, along with local authorities executed a search warrant at a private bottle club on East Main Street early Saturday morning.

The search warrant was the result of a months’ long investigation of alleged illegal activity at 145-147 E. Main St., the location of the private club.

During the search, Jason D. Dates, 31, of Nanticoke, was allegedly in possession of a firearm as he is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to previous criminal convictions, according to a news release.

Abree Zahara King, 28, of Queens, NYC., was also allegedly in possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, the news release says.

Authorities seized the two firearms in addition to narcotics, drug paraphernalia, alcohol and more than $2,300.

Police from Edwardsville, Kingston, Jackson Township and Larksville assisted in the search.

Plymouth Borough condemned the building for code violations.

Dates was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, resisting arrest and unlawful sale of liquor. King was charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, possessing a firearm with an altered serial number, receiving stolen property, tampering with evidence, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Dates was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $10,000 bail after he was arraigned by District Judge James Dixon of Hazle Township.

King was released after posting $40,000 bail on Monday.

Three other people are facing charges of illegal sales of liquor and two people are facing disorderly conduct offenses, the news release says.