WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man pled guilty in Luzerne County Court Monday to possessing and sharing child sexual abuse materials.

Victor Manuel Santana-Alvarez, 57, last known address as Vulcan Street, was arrested in April 2022, on allegations he possessed multiple pictures and video files of children engaged in sex acts, according to court records.

Detectives with the Luzerne County district attorney’s office, members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, arrested Santana-Alvarez while investigating several Cyber tips linked to his internet address.

Court records say Santana-Alvarez, during an interview with detectives, admitted he had been “curious” about child sexual abuse materials.

Santana-Alvarez pled guilty to 20 counts of child pornography and a single count of dissemination of photo or film of child sex acts before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr.

Sklarosky scheduled Santana-Alvarez to be sentenced Feb. 28.