WILKES-BARRE — Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum Christian music group MercyMe has announced their spring 2025 MercyMe Live Tour that will include a stop at the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre on Friday, March 14.

Touring with Zach Williams and special guest Sam Wesley, the Christian music group has announced a 32-city tour, including a stop in northeastern Pennsylvania.

With timeless, award-winning hits like “I Can Only Imagine” and “Even If,” MercyMe has touched the hearts of millions, blending powerful lyrics with incredible melodies.

To note, their No. 1 track “Say I Won’t,” (inhale (exhale)) was recently certified Gold by the RIAA, bringing the band’s certification tally to total 16 gold, platinum and multi-platinum singles and albums.

MercyMe is currently in the studio working on a new album that is scheduled to be released in 2025.

Hitting 32 cities March through May, tickets go on sale Friday, November 22nd via mercyme.org, through Ticketmaster, and in-person at the NBT Bank Box office at the Mohegan Arena. The tour kicks off March 13, in Dayton, OH.