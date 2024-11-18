🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Legendary performers KC and the Sunshine Band will bring their Doin’ It! World Tour 2025 to the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in Wilkes-Barre, on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025.

The show is presented as part of the PNC Celebrity Series.

Ticket Prices are: $53.00, $69.00, $79.00, and $99.00, plus fees.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Nov. 22, at 10 a.m. There will be a Kirby Member presale on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at — kirbycenter.org, ticketmaster.com, and at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., or by calling 570-826-1100.

KC and the Sunshine Band are still as widely popular today as they were when they first danced into the music scene 50 years ago. Harry Wayne Casey — KC for short — developed a unique fusion of R&B and funk, with a hint of a Latin percussion groove, giving us an impressive string of hits like “Get Down Tonight,” “That’s The Way (I Like It)” and “Shake Your Booty.”

With sales of over 100 million records, nine Grammy nominations, three Grammy Awards and an American Music Award, KC and the Sunshine Band was one of the most progressive bands of the 70s and is credited with changing the sound of modern pop music.

Today, KC and the Sunshine Band play over 100 live shows annually, circling the country and playing dates regularly throughout Europe, Australia and South America. This year KC will celebrate 50 years of entertaining us, writing songs, and performing around the world and has no intention of stopping.

You can count on hearing his music on the radio, at a nightclub, at the movies, in a sports arena or at one of the 100-plus concerts KC and the Sunshine Band plays every year. It is always fun and truly makes all who hear it happy enough to dance!