KINGSTON — Union Street from Wyoming Avenue to Mercer Avenue, both eastbound and westbound, are currently closed until further notice due to a subsidence in the road.

According to Kingston Public Works Director Adam Gober, he expects it will take at least another three to four hours of investigating to figure out why the road began to collapse.

“On the borough’s end we have everyone mobilized and we have an emergency vehicle in place to dig this and repair this,” Gober said.

No utilities have been shut off and sanitary services have continued as normal.

Gober hopes the road will be back open sometime Tuesday, but he’s not “100% sure” yet if that will be the case.

According to the Public Works director, the department had been monitoring for at least a month “two small spots” in the road where it had begun to collapse.

Orange cones were placed in the road where those spots were located.

“We filled them with asphalt and we’ve been monitoring them ever since,” he said.

Gober said they did not yet have an answer for what was causing it, only that they also noticed downstream of the subsidence “a ton of water coming into our sanitary main, which is abnormal.”

This a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.