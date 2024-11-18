🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man from New York charged by Lehman Township police with burglarizing his ex-girlfriend’s residence and assaulted her boyfriend with a tire iron pleaded guilty in Luzerne County Court last week.

Aaron Matthew Merritt, 29, of Newark Valley, forced his way inside the woman’s residence on Route 29 and used a tire iron to strike her boyfriend as he slept on Jan. 12, according to court records.

Merritt pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and burglary before Judge David W. Lupas.

Merritt is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 28.