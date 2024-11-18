8 citations so far

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown is reminding residents of the current dry conditions, which have elevated the risk of fire in the City of Wilkes-Barre and across Northeastern Pennsylvania.

According to a press release:

The City of Wilkes-Barre Fire Department announced that there will be zero tolerance while enforcing the city’s open burn ordinance. 8 open burn citations have been issued over the past three weeks.

Fire Chief Jay Delaney stated in the release, “During these extremely dry conditions, low humidity, wind, and the amount of fuel source of dried grass and leaves, on the ground, makes outdoor burning extremely dangerous. As the City of Wilkes-Barre is a high-population, urbanized environment, open burning, especially during these dry weather conditions, has the potential to destroy property and lives.”

The City’s Open Burning Ordinance, can be found on the city’s website.

Of note, the ordinance states:

Intro: Burning within the City of Wilkes-Barre has traditionally not been tolerated as an acceptable means of waste or refuse disposal. Unregulated open burning within the City may constitute a threat to the safety, health, and welfare of the people living within the City.

18-13 B: No person shall start, kindle, cause, allow, or maintain any form of open burning on private or public property, except as specifically authorized by this ordinance or except as permitted, in writing, by the Wilkes-Barre Fire Department.

18-13 D: Even if the burning would be otherwise allowed under this Article, no open burning shall occur if, in the discretion of the Wilkes-Barre Fire Department, said burning constitutes a nuisance by representing a danger to the public safety, health, or welfare.

18-13 G: Any person violating any of the provisions of this Section shall be guilty of a summary offense and upon conviction shall be subject to a fine of not more than two hundred fifty dollars ($250.00). Each act in violation of any of the provisions hereof shall be deemed a separate offense.