🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man charged by Wilkes-Barre police detectives earlier this year on allegations he sexually assaulted two girls pleaded guilty in Luzerne County Court last week.

Scott Allen Miller, 54, was charged Jan. 26 after two girls were questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center, according to court records.

Miller was known to the girls’ mother and was kicked out of her Sherman Hills apartment after a complaint was filed with police, court records say.

Miller pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent assault and a single count of corruption of minors before Judge David W. Lupas.

Miller is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 30.