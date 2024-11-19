Airport, TSA offer tips for holiday travelers

Approximately 1,000 travelers per day will be screened at the airport over the Thanksgiving holiday season as they pass through the TSA checkpoint.

AVOCA — The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport (AVP) is like other airports across the country when it comes to holiday travel, according to Lisa Farbstein, spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration.

“There will be an increase in passenger volume coming through the TSA checkpoint on the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and then the Sunday afterward,” Farbstein said. “The difference is that AVP won’t see nearly the volume of travelers that a large airport will see.”

That said, Farbstein said the busiest time of day will at AVP will be on Tuesday, Nov. 26, and Wednesday, Nov. 27, between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. because that is when the most flights are scheduled to depart.

“Actually, the last flight out of AVP on Thanksgiving is at 3 p.m.,” Farbstein said.

Eric McKitish, AVP’s director of marketing, communications and air service development, said approximately 1,000 travelers per day will be screened at the airport over the Thanksgiving holiday season as they pass through the TSA checkpoint.

“For those travelers who have not been to the airport in a while, it is suggested you don’t cut your travel plans close by waiting until the last minute to arrive at AVP,” McKitish said. “This Thanksgiving holiday is shaping up to be the busiest for air travel since the pandemic began.”

Farbstein and McKitish offered a few key tips for holiday travelers:

• Get to the airport early due to increased volume of passengers.

• Know what is in your carry-on bag so you do not have a prohibited item, which will slow you down.

• People travel with food during Thanksgiving time. Only solid foods can go through a checkpoint. Liquids and spreadables must go into a checked bag.

How do you know if it’s considered a liquid/spreadable?

“If you can spill it, spray it, spread it, pump it or pour it, then it’s considered a liquid/spreadable,” Farbstein said.

McKitish said TSA takes many security measures, seen and unseen, while working closely with industry partners such as airlines and airports to enhance the traveling experience and ensure every passenger arrives to their destination safely.

McKitish said the best way to ensure a quick trip through the security screening process is to “prepare, prepare, prepare.”

“Passenger preparedness can have a significant impact on wait times at security checkpoints nationwide,” McKitish said. “To facilitate the security screening process, travelers should arrive at the airport early. Travelers are strongly encouraged to check in at least 90 minutes prior to departure. Once checked in, proceed directly to the security screening checkpoints.”

McKitish said at least 30 minutes prior to departure, travelers should be at their departure gates, ready to board. The extra time is to ensure that passengers have time to park their cars or return rental cars, check their bags with their airline, get their boarding pass and hit the restroom — all before heading to the security checkpoint.

More tips from TSA and AVP

• Dress for security screening: Simplify your experience by avoiding bulky jewelry, scarves, hair accessories and large belt buckles since these types of items are likely to require additional screening. Remember to remove all items from your pockets and secure them in your carry-on bag before being screened at the security checkpoint.

• Bring an acceptable form of identification — TSA recommends a REAL ID-compliant ID.

• Organize your carry-on bag — Electronics larger than a cell phone should be easily and quickly accessible.

• Know what you can and cannot take with you in your carry-on — for example, liquids, gels and aerosols packed in carry-on luggage should be in containers no larger than 3.4 ounces. This includes Thanksgiving foods like gravy, cranberry sauce, jam and preserves, as they are considered liquids and gels. Solid foods, such as cakes and other baked goods, as well as turkey, ham and kielbasa, can be packed in carry-on bags.

• Firearms — If carrying a firearm, pack the firearm properly in a hard-sided, locked case and put it in your checked bag. You must also declare the firearm with the airline while checking in at the airline ticket counter.

• Special assistance — If you or a family member require additional assistance through security, you can request a TSA Passenger Support Specialist, who can help individuals with disabilities, medical conditions or other needs that require additional assistance.

• Use gift bags instead of wrapping paper — Wrapped items are screened just like any other item. If a wrapped item alarms the security screening technology in carry-on or checked luggage, a TSA officer may have to unwrap it to determine what the item is. Consider traveling with unwrapped items or placing them in a gift bag for easy access and resolution.

TSA readies for busiest Thanksgiving travel period on record

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) nationwide is prepared for the busiest Thanksgiving travel period on record and is projected to screen 18.3 million people from Tuesday, Nov. 26, to Monday, Dec. 2, representing a volume increase of approximately 6% from this time in 2023.

Passenger volumes have reached record highs in 2024, with an increase of 17% since 2022.

Check out TSA’s top travel tips at — https://www.tsa.gov/travel/travel-tips/2024 — for an efficient and successful trip through security this holiday season.

