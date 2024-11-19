🔊 Listen to this

DANVILLE – Geisinger Medical Center, Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital and Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center have been recognized for their use of advanced technology to improve care and efficiency.

The three hospitals all earned spots on Newsweek’s World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2025 list.

Smart hospitals leverage state-of-the-art technology to rethink how care is delivered, enhance outcomes, operate more efficiently and support broader health goals related to disease prevention, population health, and quality of life for the people living around them.

The World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2025 ranking honors the leading hospitals from 28 countries.

Data analysis is based on an international survey of hospital managers and healthcare professionals. The assessments were validated by chief digital/information officers or senior management and The Joint Commission International hospital accreditation, which is a highly-regarded marker of quality in healthcare.

“Geisinger has a long history of innovation and bringing advanced care options to northeastern and central Pennsylvania,” said J. Edward Hartle, M.D., executive vice president and chief medical officer. “This recognition highlights the investment we make in providing our dedicated staff with the technology and tools they need to provide excellent care to our patients and communities. With these tools, many of our neighbors can stay close to home for their care near family and friends.”