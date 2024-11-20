🔊 Listen to this

FREELAND — A shooting in a quiet community left one man injured on Tuesday.

Officers said they were called to Freeland Village Apartments on Evancho Circle in Freeland around 12:30 p.m. for a shooting investigation.

Investigators say one person was shot and taken to the hospital.

28/22 News spoke with neighbors on scene who say they’re shocked at what happened.

“I’ve been living here since ’07 and we never had any shootings in here at all,” a neighbor said.

Police say it appears the victim was targeted by the shooter, so people living in the neighborhood should not be concerned.

One man 28/22 News spoke with, who wished to remain anonymous, says while he didn’t hear any gunshots, he witnessed the aftermath.

“We heard the guy someone out here on this side screamin’ in pain, and I was shocked, so I came over to see and he was standing over there bleeding from the arm his shirt was all covered in blood and everything, so yeah he got it pretty good,” the neighbor explained.

Freeland Borough, Butler Township, and Pennsylvania State Police were all on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

There is no word on the victim’s condition or if an arrest has been made.