WILKES-BARRE — Part of a road was blocked off in Wilkes-Barre due to heavy police activity.
Police were actively investigating an incident on Terrace Street in Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday. Part of the street was closed off.
Police say they were serving court documents to a house on Terrace Street when the situation escalated.
It forced officials to call in Pennsylvania State Police, Wilkes-Barre City Police, and Luzerne County sheriff’s deputies.
All three converged onto Terrace Street.