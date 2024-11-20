🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Part of a road was blocked off in Wilkes-Barre due to heavy police activity.

Police were actively investigating an incident on Terrace Street in Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday. Part of the street was closed off.

Police say they were serving court documents to a house on Terrace Street when the situation escalated.

It forced officials to call in Pennsylvania State Police, Wilkes-Barre City Police, and Luzerne County sheriff’s deputies.

All three converged onto Terrace Street.