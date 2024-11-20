🔊 Listen to this

Warmer than average temperatures and extreme dry conditions will come to an end as a storm front will move into the region with heavy rain turning to snow.

The National Weather Service in Binghamton, N.Y., has issued a winter storm watch for the counties of Luzerne, Lackawanna and Wyoming with winter storm advisories in the northern tier counties Thursday night and Friday.

Rain is expected to move into the region after 8 p.m. Wednesday and continue through Friday with a mixture of rain and snow in higher elevations Thursday night into Friday.

The turnover from rain to snow is dependent on elevation and temperatures and how snow bands set up within the storm.

According to the National Weather Service, the combined precipitation from rain and snow is expected to be two to three inches, which will help alleviate drought conditions across the region.

Enjoy the high temperatures of the upper 50s Wednesday as the highs for Thursday through Saturday are expected to be in the low 40s and upper 30s. Winds are also expected to increase during the duration of the storm.