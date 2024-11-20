🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Hazle Township man accused of sexually assaulting a customer while working for ride share Lyft waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court on Tuesday.

Edwin Valentin Perez, 40, of Four Seasons Court, was charged by the Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre in August on allegations he performed a lewd sex act on a male customer, according to court records.

The victim scheduled a ride from Nanticoke to Plymouth through the Lyft app that identified Perez as the driver, court records say.

During the ride, court records say, Perez opened a bottle that had two cotton balls inside and shortly after, the victim claimed he began to feel as he was being affected by the substance from inside the bottle.

Perez allegedly pulled onto a dirt road in Plymouth Township and sexually assaulted the victim.

Perez waived charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault and false imprisonment to Luzerne County Court with his next court appearance scheduled on Jan. 27.