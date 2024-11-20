🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police charged a man who allegedly threatened two Luzerne County sheriff deputies when serving a judge’s protection-from abuse order and an eviction Tuesday afternoon.

Robert John Gronski, 63, of Terrace Street, threatened to shoot two sheriff deputies and let his dogs out when the deputies were on his porch, according to court records.

The deputies were serving Gronski with a PFA that included an eviction from the residence at about 2 p.m., court records say.

Court records say the deputies retreated from the porch as Gronski yelled, “stay the (expletive) off his property.”

Terrace Street was closed as city police and Pennsylvania State Police troopers surrounded the house.

Due to prior contacts with Gronski, police were aware he was in possession of firearms and aggressive animals, court records say.

Gronski surrendered without incident.

Police charged Gronski with terroristic threats that was filed with District Judge Rick Cronauer of Wilkes-Barre. Gronski has not been arraigned on the warrant.