The governor visited Hazle Township on Wednesday

Gov. Josh Shapiro signs an executive order in Hazle Township on Wednesday, launching the Pennsylvania Permit Fast Track Program to streamline the Commonwealth’s permitting process.

HAZLE TWP. — Gov. Josh Shapiro on Wednesday said Pennsylvania is proving that government can move “at the speed of business” and he and his administration are building a stronger, more competitive Commonwealth where folks want to live, work and build their future.

Gov. Shapiro visited a major Hazle Township development project to announce the PA Permit Fast Track Program to speed up government — streamlining approvals, fueling economic growth, and making Pennsylvania more competitive.

Shapiro highlighted Project Hazelnut in Luzerne County as he hosted an event to ceremonially sign executive order 2024-04 — launching the Pennsylvania (PA) Permit Fast Track Program to streamline the Commonwealth’s permitting process for critical economic development and infrastructure projects, boost transparency, cut timelines and ensure government delivers results efficiently.

Shapiro said Pennsylvania is the first state to establish a project-based permitting fast track program for complex, high-impact economic development and infrastructure projects — advancing the governor’s efforts to streamline wait times and enhance permitting, licensing and certification processes across the Commonwealth.

Shapiro said Project Hazelnut is a transformative technology campus in Northeastern Pennsylvania that exemplifies the governor’s commitment to growing Pennsylvania’s economy all across the Commonwealth by improving permitting processes, reducing delays and increasing competitiveness by ensuring government operates at the speed of business.

The Executive Order directs the Office of Transformation & Opportunity (OTO) with leading the PA Permit Fast Track Program (Fast Track) — making OTO responsible for developing, managing and coordinating the program to support complex and impactful projects across government agencies and private partners — in order to get project sponsors answers in a timely manner.

The office will also work closely with project sponsors and oversee updates to the Fast Track dashboard — a publicly accessible online tool designed to ensure accountability for both state agencies and project sponsors. You can view the dashboard here.

“When I became Governor, I promised to make state government work better for Pennsylvanians by eliminating obstacles and creating real opportunity for the people of our Commonwealth,” Shapiro said. “By simplifying the permitting process and focusing on results, we’re not just driving economic growth and creating jobs — we’re delivering for Pennsylvanians, putting points on the board, and making real progress.”

Shapiro said the PA Permit Fast Track Program is a game-changer that strengthens both coordination and communication between project sponsors and state agencies, cutting through red tape to fast-track critical projects. He said the program gives businesses the confidence to invest and create jobs here, proving that government can keep pace with business.

“Together, we’re building a stronger, more competitive Pennsylvania where people want to live, work, and build their future,” Shapiro said.

OTO’s Chief Transformation Officer Ben Kirshner said Shapiro knows that to win the competition to attract and retain companies and jobs, we need a government that moves at the speed of business.

“That’s why he made responsive government a core goal of his economic development strategy,” Kirshner said. “The PA Permit Fast Track program is in line with the Governor’s vision and gives us a new tool to deliver coordination, accountability, and transparency for permitting big, complex projects here in the Commonwealth, increasing Pennsylvania’s competitiveness.”

How Fast Track works

The Fast Track Program identifies key economic development projects and assists with permitting processes by organizing agency meetings, coordinating key parts of the project and enhancing transparency and accountability through a public-facing online dashboard. By leveraging inter-agency collaboration and streamlined processes, the program aims to:

• Enhance Project Coordination: OTO will oversee the program, working closely with project sponsors to manage timelines, milestones, and agency cooperation.

• Support Critical Projects: Eligible projects include key economic development and infrastructure projects aligned with the Governor’s Economic Development Strategy.

• Create Transparency: Modeled after the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council’s FAST-41 Program, the dashboard tracks the progress of projects, permitting timelines, feedback from project sponsors, and provides accountability for both state agencies and project sponsors.

“We proudly stand alongside Gov. Shapiro and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in advancing economic growth and opportunity,” said Brian Stahl, vice president of development, NorthPoint Development. “Today’s Executive Order strengthens the critical partnership between economic development projects and permitting agencies, fostering a streamlined, transparent, and effective process. This collaboration accelerates investments, creates meaningful jobs, generates vital tax revenue, and further strengthens the economy for all Pennsylvanians.”

Hazleton City Mayor Jeff Cusat added, “When we cut down on unnecessary red tape, we attract more businesses, create jobs, and help Pennsylvanians get the licenses and certifications they need to succeed. Gov. Shapiro and I are on the same page — government should work for the people and not slow down economic development projects that benefit our communities.”

Mary Malone, president & CEO of Greater Hazleton Chamber of Commerce, said the Fast Track Program is a dynamic tool that highlights the transformational potential of projects like Hazelnut.

“With the Executive Order, we’re elevating public-private partnerships to a new level,” Malone said. “The next phase is all about the three Cs: connection, collaboration, and community.”

When signing the Executive Order, Shapiro said, “Everyone is working together, rowing in same direction. I find real pride in what is happening in this community — good things are happening here.”

The event was held at NorthPoint Development’s Hazleton Logistics, 450 E. Arthur Gardner Parkway.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.