🔊 Listen to this

Gift bags for children are lined up on a table at Wednesday’s car seat check event at the Wilkes-Barre Fire Department on High Street.

At Wednesday’s car seat check event at the Wilkes-Barre Fire Department, 313 High St., from left: Shelley Puzzetti, Motorworld customer relations; Cheryl Oravec, Motorworld human resources; Derek Zalenski, Wilkes-Barre Fire Department firefighter/EMT; Rebecca Rybak, Northeast Highway Safety Program; Cathy Connors, Pennsylvania Traffic Injury Prevention Project; Kerri Kline, with car seat; Sgt. Steven Lada, Wilkes-Barre Police Department; Connie Devens, retired Pennsylvania State Police trooper and volunteer; Santa Claus; and Luzerne County Deputy Sheriff Chrissy Webb.

WILKES-BARRE — Santa Claus made an early trip to the area on Wednesday to help out at a free car seat check event at the Wilkes-Barre Fire Department on High Street.

Santa encouraged holiday travelers to buckle up their little ones properly.

The event was organized by the NEPA CPS Taskforce and sponsored by the Wilkes-Barre Fire Department, PA Traffic Injury Prevention Project, and Mile OneAuto Group.

No appointments were necessary, and Santa brought some goody bags for children. Families were able to get photos with Santa while getting their children’s car seats checked and entered to win gift cards.

Rick Osick, president of Motorworld, said the company was proud of the partnership they established with the American Academy of Pediatrics and PennDOT regarding child passenger safety.

“We’re happy to supply the car seats that were distributed to families at today’s event,” Osick said. “Not only are the seats essential to keeping children safe in cars, but so is the proper installation — that’s where PennDOT comes into play. This program reinforces MotorWorld|MileOne Autogroup’s commitment to transportation safety and community well-being by making car seats accessible to more families throughout Pennsylvania.”

Cathy Connors, Pennsylvania Traffic Injury Prevention Project, coordinated the event. She said 10 to 15 car seats would be distributed at the event, which is part of a statewide program that will distribute 200-plus car seats in Northeastern Pennsylvania and as many as a million statewide.

“Many families who can’t afford car seats will get one as part of the program,” Conners said. “Some of the car seats are loaned to families for as long as they are needed. When they are returned, they are refurbished and redistributed. The point of the program is to assure that children travel safely.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.