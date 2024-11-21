🔊 Listen to this

Melissa Yusinski, chief financial officer at Mike’s Welding & Industrial Services, accepts her certificate during the Amplify: Women’s Leadership Certificate Program Class of 2024’s graduation.

CEK Communication founder Christine Kiesinger speaks to the Amplify: Women’s Leadership Certificate Program Class of 2024 graduates and their guests on Wednesday night.

Amplify: Women’s Leadership Certificate Program graduate Madison Sickler participated in the reflections portion of the ceremony on Wednesday night in the Wilkes-Barre THINK Center.

The Wilkes-Barre THINK Center hosted the Amplify: Women’s Leadership Certificate Program Class of 2024’s graduation ceremony on Wednesday night. Nearly 30 of the region’s most impressive professional women were honored after working their way through eight leadership development sessions.

Per Leadership Northeast’s website, the program aims to help women in mid- and senior-level positions gain leadership skills, build professional relationships, develop problem-solving abilities in regard to women-specific workplace issues, and balance leadership with personal responsibilities.

Wednesday night’s graduation festivities were separated into four sections, which included a reception, remarks from Amplify leaders, a reflective portion — in which each graduate gave a short presentation about their experience in the program — and the presentation of certificates.

Some of the women who facilitate the program include Jessica Cronauer, executive director of Leadership Northeast; Lindsay Griffin-Boylan, president and CEO of the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce; and Christine Kiesinger, founder of CEK Communication. Each of their respective organizations are closely linked to Amplify and its goals, and they spoke to the graduates on Wednesday night.

“I want to remind you that, not only are you capable, but you are kind of accountable to take this on and be those agents of change, not just in your own lives and work, but in your organizations, and in the world and among systems that are around us,” Cronauer said to the graduates. She emphasized that each of the certificate recipients should set an example for the young women who will follow them into the professional world.

Griffin-Boylan noted a wave of women’s leadership in the Wyoming Valley and Luzerne County, and, like Cronauer, looked to the future, saying “empowered women empower women.”

Kiesinger, an experienced professional speaker, echoed the messaging of Cronauer and Griffin-Boylan. She encouraged the graduates to remain connected to the program going forward.

“Now you’re a part of an Amplify program, and we hope to see you here next year to support the next cohort,” Kiesinger said.

Kiesinger also reversed a common phrase to inspire the graduates, imploring each of the women to visualize their successes.

“Have you ever heard, ‘When I see it, I’ll believe it?’ I want you to consider this: When I believe, I will see it…,” Kiesinger said. “We believed it, and we’re seeing it.”

Jessica Ives, of Family Service Association of Northeastern PA, and a 2022 graduate of the Amplify program, also offered brief remarks to the Class of 2024. She brought a unique, on-the-ground perspective to the accomplishment being celebrated.

“I’ve just been so excited to see it grow,” Ives said of the program since her graduation with the inaugural Amplify class.

The Amplify: Women’s Leadership Certificate Program’s Class of 2024 includes:

• Kaylin Ahearn, Geisinger.

• Brandi Bartush, Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce

• Kathryn Bondi, Posture Interactive

• Tanya Brown, Christian Saunders Real Estate.

• Krissy Bryk, Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies.

• Jacqueline Eovitch, Wilkes University.

• Kimberly Ference, Wilkes University.

• Jesicca Skoloda Frohman, eXp Realty.

• Lisa Fuller, Benco Dental.

• Jennifer Jaycox, Peoples Security Bank & Trust.

• Jamie Johns, M&T Bank.

• Laura Keller, Plymouth Public Library.

• Mary Kroptavich, City of Pittston.

• Lindsay Landis, Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA.

• Siria Matos, Living Unlimited.

• Suzanne Mattern, Junior League of Wilkes-Barre/Age of Innocence.

• Adrienne Neary, GAFBS LLC.

• Amy Paddock, Kronick Kalada Berdy & Co., P.C.

• Angelia Petrillo, NEPA Rainbow Alliance.

• Megan Pitts, Wilkes University.

• Kellie Rhiel, Mondelez International.

• Allison Ritsick, Building Blocks Learning Center.

• Madison Sickler, Fidelity Bank.

• Morgan Tannery, Luzerne County Community College.

• Bryn Timlin, Wilkes University.

• Michelle Walsh, Allied Services Skilled Nursing Center.

• Melissa Yusinski, Mike’s Welding & Industrial Services.