🔊 Listen to this

A winter storm warning has been issued for all counties of Northeastern Pennsylvania by the National Weather Service, Binghamton, NY, for measurable snowfall beginning Thursday afternoon into Friday.

And, as in most winter storms for the region, it all depends on elevation and temperatures.

Those residing higher than 1,500 feet have the best chance to see heavy snow with snowfall rates of one to three inches per hour depending on how snow bands set up in the storm.

The Wyoming Valley could see up to eight inches as the potential exist for 12 to 18 inches of snow in the far northeast area of Lackawanna County and all of Susquehanna, Wayne and Pike counties.

Very slight changes in temperature could result in more of less efficient snow accumulation, the NWS reported Thursday morning.

Heavy snow has the potential to topple trees and power lines.

Along with the snow, winds will increase with expected gusts of 25 mph.