DALLAS TWP. — Police in Dallas Township charged a woman from Blakeslee on allegations she intimidated a cheerleader at Dallas High School during practice in October.

Nancy Demark, 57, of Heights Drive, entered the high school and wrestling room where cheerleaders were practicing on Oct. 24, according to court records.

Demark pointed at a cheerleader and yelled derogatory comments about the girl and the girl’s mother, court records say.

Police in court records say Demark and the cheerleader she targeted are involved in an unrelated investigation.

Demark left the school after being told several times by the cheer coach, court records say.

Police charged Demark with intimidation of a witness or victim, disorderly conduct, harassment and defiant trespass. The charges were filed with District Judge Brian J. Tupper in Kingston Township and mailed to Demark.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled on Jan. 7 in Luzerne County Central Court.