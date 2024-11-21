29th annual Grotto Pizza Parade of Trees kicks off Nov. 26

More than two dozen Christmas trees will be decorated and stationed around the Grotto Pizza dining room in Harveys Lake as part of the restaurant’s yearly Parade of Trees.

HARVEYS LAKE — This year marks the 29th annual Grotto Pizza Parade of Trees.

Since its inception, the Parade of Trees has raised more than $543,000 for charity, thanks to the continued participation of area businesses, the support of the public, and the generosity of the Joseph and Erma Paglianite Charitable Foundation which will add another $25,000 to collected donations again this year.

The event kicks off at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, with a decorating party in the restaurant’s main dining room. Representatives from dozens of businesses and charities will be on hand to decorate their trees.

Armand Mascioli, co-owner of Grotto Pizza, said, “Nothing compares to the festive environment in our dining room once the Parade of Trees kicks off. It really is something to see.”

The Parade of Trees features trees decorated by local businesses, each supporting a different charity. Visitors to Grotto Pizza Harveys Lake vote with donations to their favorite tree.

“The participants put a tremendous amount of effort into making each tree unique,” Mascioli said. “The amount of creativity on display is amazing and is indicative of how passionate these businesses are about supporting a worthy cause.”

The Parade of Trees will be on display in the main dining room at Grotto Pizza Harveys Lake through New Year’s Eve.

2024 sponsors and charities:

• Moto Graphics, Inc. — Cori’s Place.

• Rotary Club of Dallas — Luzerne County Child Advocacy Center.

• Dan Yarros Agency — Heroes Hearthstone.

• Yanik Chiropractor & Fitness — Ava’s Toy Box.

• Reilly Finishing Technologies — Cancer Wellness Center of NEPA.

• Mt. Zion Material Handling — Brighter Journeys.

• Orlando Foods, Inc. — Alzheimers Association.

• Fidelity Bank — Back Mountain Food Pantry.

• Salon NouVeau — Women with Children.

• Harveys Lake Antique & Classic Boat Society — American Cancer Society.

• Lewith & Freeman Real Estate — Habitat for Humanity.

• Hillman Security & Fire Technologies — United Way.

• GFWC -West Side Women’s Club — Victims Resource Center.

• Sprau Dental — Verve Vertu Art Studio.

• Sorber Well Drilling — Patriots Cove.

• Hi Lites Motor Club — Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

• Bel Air Pools — Janet Weiss Children’s Hospital.

• WBS Penguins Booster Club — Make-A-Wish.

• Cherry Hill Group — Little Eric’s Foundation.

• The Fino Family — Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge.

• Alloy Wheels Repair Specialists — Peggy’s Pathway.

• Sordoni Construction — Fork Over Love.

• BlackTop Jeep Club — PA Lyme Resource Network.

• Rogers’ Nursery — Hospice of the Sacred Hart.

• Harveys Lake American Legion Sals — WB Veterans Hospital Canteen Fund.

• Smith’s Country Store — Carrie Martin Memorial Scholarship Fund.

• Valanski-Pokorny Family — Angel Medication.

• Grotto Pizza — American Diabetes Association.