WILKES-BARRE — Prosecutors withdrew felony charges of aggravated assault and illegal possession of a firearm against Brevon Marvin Brown, 29, who was accused of shooting another man in the area of South Main and West South streets, Wilkes-Barre, in June.

Wilkes-Barre police charged Brown for shooting a 23-year-old man who was seated inside a parked vehicle on June 25, according to court records.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to his arm.

Court records say the victim previously was a roommate of Brown and had a dispute about money for rent.

The charges were withdrawn at a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court.

In an unrelated matter, Brown pled guilty to providing police a false name during a traffic stop on Sept. 15.