WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser on Thursday was unanimously selected by his colleagues in the House Republican Conference to serve as the Pennsylvania region’s representative on the Republican Policy Committee (RPC) for the 119th Congress.

This marks Rep. Meuser’s second term on the Committee, having previously served during the 118th Congress.

“I’m grateful to once again represent the Pennsylvania Region on the Republican Policy Committee,” said Meuser, R-Dallas. “The RPC plays a critical role in shaping the legislative priorities of our Conference, and I look forward to working with my colleagues to develop policy solutions that grow the economy, secure our borders, promote energy dominance, and restore peace through strength. Partnering with President-Elect Trump and the Republican Senate Majority, we will advance an America First Agenda to help our great country correct course.”

The RPC serves as an advisory committee to House Republicans and provides a forum for Republican Members to discuss legislative proposals and current topics before the House.

The committee produces issue backgrounders and conservative policy solutions to the House Republican Conference. Under the leadership of incoming Chairman Kevin Hern, R-Oklahoma, Meuser said the RPC is focused on delivering results that align with the conservative principles Americans value.

“I’m excited to get to work with Congressman Meuser and the incoming members of the policy committee,” said Rep. Hern. “The American people gave us a mandate, and I look forward to delivering policy wins with them on behalf of the American people.”

Rep. Meuser’s said his appointment underscores his commitment to advancing meaningful, commonsense solutions and his dedication to serving his constituents in Pennsylvania’s 9th Congressional District.

