🔊 Listen to this

WEST PITTSTON — Agents with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office arrested a man from West Pittston on allegations he downloaded child sexual abuse materials.

Edward Neil, 27, of Lacoe Street, admitted during an interview with agents he used certain words to search and download child sexual abuse materials using his cellular phone, according to court records.

Agents served a search warrant at Neil’s residence while investigating files of children engaged in sex acts being downloaded to an internet provider address registered to the residence, court records say.

Neil allegedly told agents he had been viewing child sexual abuse materials for approximately one year for self gratification.

Neil was arraigned by District Judge Kyle Halesey of Hanover Township on five counts each of child pornography and dissemination of photo/film of child sex acts and a single count of criminal use of communication facility. Neil was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 bail.