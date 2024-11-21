Click here to subscribe today or Login.
WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George C. Brown on Thursday invited residents and visitors to the 2024 Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony, set for Saturday, Nov. 23.
Participants will line up at 2 p.m. and the parade will begin at 3 p.m. at the intersection of South Main Street and South Street.
The parade will travel north along South Main Street, around Public Square, passing the F.M. Kirby Center and then the reviewing stand, and finally ending at the intersection of North Main Street and Union Street.
For the safety of everyone enjoying the parade, the city asks that everyone stay on the sidewalk and/or behind fencing along the parade route.
Tree lighting ceremony
The 2024 Christmas tree was donated by Building Blocks Learning Center. The tree is a 25-foot, Fraser Fir from Helen & Ed’s Tree Farm in Wapwallopen.
Students from Building Blocks will sing Christmas Carols, along with Polka Bandski, during the Tree Lighting Ceremony on Public Square after the parade.
Food from Snooks Wings & Things and Funnel Cakes from Huey’s Amusements will be available to purchase during the tree lighting ceremony.
The Salvation Army and the Wilkes-Barre Lions Club will provide complimentary hot chocolate.
“Don’t forget to patronize all your favorite downtown Wilkes-Barre businesses!” Mayor Brown said.
Ice skating rink on Public Square
The ice skating rink on Public Square will be open to skaters from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24.
Ice skates for the Ice Rink on Public Square will be available free of charge, in exchange for state-issued drivers licenses or identification cards, which will be returned upon skate return. Skaters are also welcome to wear their own skates.
Ice skaters under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult 18 years or older.
Skating hours for the season, between Nov. 23, and Feb. 14, will be posted online, weekly, at www.wilkes-barre.city/icerink. The schedule may be adjusted due to weather and/or staffing.
2024 Christmas Parade & tree lighting sponsors
• Balloon Sponsors: BHW Construction Consultation Services and Franchelli Enterprises.
• Platinum Sponsor: McCarthy Tire Service.
• Gold Sponsors: Amigon Diner, Amigon Bakery, La Cantina Amigon, Joe Amato Properties, Highmark and Service Electric Cable TV & Communications.
• Silver Sponsors: Building Blocks Learning Center, PennEastern Engineers, LLC, PNC, Trans Med and Visit Luzerne County.
• Parade fencing is provided by Mountain Productions.
Road closures
Be advised of road closures before and during the parade. The following streets will be closed to all traffic beginning at 1:30 p.m. and will reopen at approximately 5 p.m.:
• S. Main Street at Dana Street — No traffic north onto S. Main Street.
• Academy Street at S. Main Street — No traffic onto S. Main Street.
• Ross Street at S. Main Street — No traffic onto S. Main Street.
• South Street at S. Main Street — No traffic onto S. Main Street.
• Northampton Street at S. Main Street — No traffic onto S. Main Street.
• N. Main Street at Bennett Lane — No traffic to Public Square.
• N. Main Street at Union Street — No traffic southbound on N. Main Street.
• Academy Street at S. Franklin Street — All traffic onto S. Franklin.
• W. Ross Street at S. Franklin Street — No traffic eastbound onto W. Ross Street.
• W. South Street at S. Franklin Street — No traffic eastbound onto W. South Street.
• W. Northampton Street at S. Franklin Street — No Traffic eastbound onto W. Northampton Street.
• W. Market Street at Franklin Street — No traffic to Public Square.
• E. Ross Street at S. Washington Street — No traffic westbound onto E. Ross Street.
• E. South Street at S. Washington Street — No traffic westbound onto E. South Street.
• E. Northampton Street at S. Washington Street — No traffic westbound onto E. Northampton Street.
• E. Market Street at Washington Street — No traffic to Public Square.
Bagged parking meters
• Any vehicles parked at bagged meters will be ticketed on Saturday, Nov. 23, beginning at 1 p.m. Towing of vehicles will commence at 1:30 p.m.
• All parking meters will be bagged Friday, Nov. 22, by 11 a.m. on the following streets.
• South Main Street from Ross Street to Public Square.
• Public Square.
• North Main Street from Public Square to Union Street.
• West South Street from South Franklin Street to South Main Street.
• East South Street from South Main Street to South Washington Street.
• West Northampton Street from South Franklin Street to South Main Street.
• East Market Street from North Washington Street to Public Square.
• Parade participants and spectators are advised to use public parking facilities throughout the city and avoid unauthorized parking in private lots. Vehicles will be towed from private parking lots.
Wilkes-Barre’s Annual Christmas Parade lineup
Participants should enter the staging area at South Main St and Dana Street by PSC at 2 p.m. and proceed to their designated staging area.
The parade begins at South Main Street and South Street. The parade will travel down South Main Street, around Public Square, past F.M. Kirby Center and past reviewing stand ending at intersection of North Main Street and Union Street.