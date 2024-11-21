🔊 Listen to this

Santa Claus waves to the crowd during the City of Wilkes-Barre’s 2023 Christmas Parade.

A candy cane float makes its way through the streets of Wilkes-Barre during the city’s 2023 annual Christmas Parade.

WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George C. Brown on Thursday invited residents and visitors to the 2024 Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony, set for Saturday, Nov. 23.

Participants will line up at 2 p.m. and the parade will begin at 3 p.m. at the intersection of South Main Street and South Street.

The parade will travel north along South Main Street, around Public Square, passing the F.M. Kirby Center and then the reviewing stand, and finally ending at the intersection of North Main Street and Union Street.

For the safety of everyone enjoying the parade, the city asks that everyone stay on the sidewalk and/or behind fencing along the parade route.

Tree lighting ceremony

The 2024 Christmas tree was donated by Building Blocks Learning Center. The tree is a 25-foot, Fraser Fir from Helen & Ed’s Tree Farm in Wapwallopen.

Students from Building Blocks will sing Christmas Carols, along with Polka Bandski, during the Tree Lighting Ceremony on Public Square after the parade.

Food from Snooks Wings & Things and Funnel Cakes from Huey’s Amusements will be available to purchase during the tree lighting ceremony.

The Salvation Army and the Wilkes-Barre Lions Club will provide complimentary hot chocolate.

“Don’t forget to patronize all your favorite downtown Wilkes-Barre businesses!” Mayor Brown said.

Ice skating rink on Public Square

The ice skating rink on Public Square will be open to skaters from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24.

Ice skates for the Ice Rink on Public Square will be available free of charge, in exchange for state-issued drivers licenses or identification cards, which will be returned upon skate return. Skaters are also welcome to wear their own skates.

Ice skaters under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult 18 years or older.

Skating hours for the season, between Nov. 23, and Feb. 14, will be posted online, weekly, at www.wilkes-barre.city/icerink. The schedule may be adjusted due to weather and/or staffing.

2024 Christmas Parade & tree lighting sponsors

• Balloon Sponsors: BHW Construction Consultation Services and Franchelli Enterprises.

• Platinum Sponsor: McCarthy Tire Service.

• Gold Sponsors: Amigon Diner, Amigon Bakery, La Cantina Amigon, Joe Amato Properties, Highmark and Service Electric Cable TV & Communications.

• Silver Sponsors: Building Blocks Learning Center, PennEastern Engineers, LLC, PNC, Trans Med and Visit Luzerne County.

• Parade fencing is provided by Mountain Productions.

Road closures

Be advised of road closures before and during the parade. The following streets will be closed to all traffic beginning at 1:30 p.m. and will reopen at approximately 5 p.m.:

• S. Main Street at Dana Street — No traffic north onto S. Main Street.

• Academy Street at S. Main Street — No traffic onto S. Main Street.

• Ross Street at S. Main Street — No traffic onto S. Main Street.

• South Street at S. Main Street — No traffic onto S. Main Street.

• Northampton Street at S. Main Street — No traffic onto S. Main Street.

• N. Main Street at Bennett Lane — No traffic to Public Square.

• N. Main Street at Union Street — No traffic southbound on N. Main Street.

• Academy Street at S. Franklin Street — All traffic onto S. Franklin.

• W. Ross Street at S. Franklin Street — No traffic eastbound onto W. Ross Street.

• W. South Street at S. Franklin Street — No traffic eastbound onto W. South Street.

• W. Northampton Street at S. Franklin Street — No Traffic eastbound onto W. Northampton Street.

• W. Market Street at Franklin Street — No traffic to Public Square.

• E. Ross Street at S. Washington Street — No traffic westbound onto E. Ross Street.

• E. South Street at S. Washington Street — No traffic westbound onto E. South Street.

• E. Northampton Street at S. Washington Street — No traffic westbound onto E. Northampton Street.

• E. Market Street at Washington Street — No traffic to Public Square.

Bagged parking meters

• Any vehicles parked at bagged meters will be ticketed on Saturday, Nov. 23, beginning at 1 p.m. Towing of vehicles will commence at 1:30 p.m.

• All parking meters will be bagged Friday, Nov. 22, by 11 a.m. on the following streets.

• South Main Street from Ross Street to Public Square.

• Public Square.

• North Main Street from Public Square to Union Street.

• West South Street from South Franklin Street to South Main Street.

• East South Street from South Main Street to South Washington Street.

• West Northampton Street from South Franklin Street to South Main Street.

• East Market Street from North Washington Street to Public Square.

• Parade participants and spectators are advised to use public parking facilities throughout the city and avoid unauthorized parking in private lots. Vehicles will be towed from private parking lots.

Wilkes-Barre’s Annual Christmas Parade lineup

Participants should enter the staging area at South Main St and Dana Street by PSC at 2 p.m. and proceed to their designated staging area.

The parade begins at South Main Street and South Street. The parade will travel down South Main Street, around Public Square, past F.M. Kirby Center and past reviewing stand ending at intersection of North Main Street and Union Street.

Division #1

Float/Vehicle/Walker Line-Up Location: intersection of South Main and South Streets on the Left side of the street.

Wilkes-Barre Police Department Lead Car

The Gerard Dessoye Wilkes-Barre City Police Department Honor Guard under the direction of Chief Joe Coffay

Mayor George C. Brown and family

Wilkes-Barre Elected Officials & Administration

Local Elected Officials

Greater Wilkes-Barre Friendly Sons of St Patrick

Wilkes-Barre Area CTC Law Enforcement Program

Giant Parade Balloon

Building Blocks

Challenger Baseball

The Graham Academy

Polka Bandski

Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton Elks

Wilkes-Barre Lions Club

Salvation Army

Division #2

Float/Vehicle/Walker Line-Up Location: South Street between South Main and South Franklin

David Blight School of Dance

NEPA Scholarship Competition Association:

Miss Northeastern PA: Victoria Vespico

Miss Luzerne County: Cara Mia Hogan

2024 Luzerne County Fair Queen Program:

Fair Queen: Miss Jade Hillard

1st Runner Up: Miss Kylie Calatamotte

2024 Luzerne County Fair Princess: Miss Ella Reilly

Giant Parade Balloon brought to you by Franchelli Enterprises

Schiel’s Family Market

WBS Penguins, Tux, Toyota Sportsplex, & Diamond City Figure Skating Club

Rock 107

Kingston Huskies

Life Geisinger

Safety in Life Podcast

Wyoming Valley Catholic Youth Center

Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame

1953 Ford Mainline owner Mark Otway

St Nicks St Mary’s School

SPCA of Luzerne County

Small Wonders Day Care

Division #3

Float/Vehicle/Walker Line-Up Location: S. Main St on the Right Side (Facing the Square) between Franco’s and the Post Office

Elite Dance Company

Liberty Tax Service

Wilkes-Barre Area Wolfpack Marching Band

Wilkes-Barre Bears Jr Football and Cheer

Giant Parade Balloon

Audacy-98.5 KRZ/ Froggy 101/ La Mega 102/WILK

Hillside Farms 4H Club

IronClad Janitorial LLC

DWBBA

Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre

Wayne Bank

Fun times Cosplay Crew

Bear Creek Community Charter School

C&C Power Sports

Embassy of Wyoming Valley

Heller’s Gas

PA State Constable Victor Vega

Vega Auto Center

Division #4

Float/Vehicle/Walker Line-Up Location: Hazle Street facing South Main Street between South Main St and Pennsylvania Ave.

Rhythmic Republic Dance Studio

Wilkes-Barre Little League

Paper Eaters

Giant Parade Balloon

Cris Nics Irish Pub

NEPA Bird Gang

J&J Sports Memorabilia

BlackTop Warriors Jeep Club

Phoenix Lane

Maple Ridge Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center

TGI Fridays & Ruth Chris Steakhouse

Northeast Premier Floors and More

GEM 99&100 and RITMO FM

Ayers Towing Services

Luzerne County Transportation

Division #5

Float/Vehicle/Walker Line-Up Location: Along the Left side (facing Public Square) of South Main Street, at Academy St near CVS

Live Love Dance Studio

Northeast Counseling Services

La Cantina Amigon

Amigon Bakery

Amigon Diner

PM Medical Products

Youth MOVE Revolution

Cumulus Media

Knoebels Amusement Resort

Gordo’s World

Giant Parade Balloon sponsored by BHW

Trans-Med Ambulance

Luzerne County Department of Emergency Services

Bear Creek Fire Department

Wilkes-Barre Twp Fire Dept

McCarthy Tire with SANTA!

Wilkes-Barre Fire Department

South Franklin Street

Parade start