WILKES-BARRE TWP. — The township Police Department issued a traffic advisory for Sunday , Nov. 24, in relation to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra concerts at the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza. Traffic congestion is expected in the vicinity between 1 and 3 p.m., and 5 and 8 p.m.

Likely congested areas include Highland Park Boulevard, Exit 168 of Interstate 81, Route 309, and Mundy Street around the Wyoming Valley Mall.

A post on the township police department’s Facebook page includes the following specifics on Sunday’s traffic patterns:

• All traffic for the Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Township Commons, Arena Hub Plaza and surrounding areas are encouraged to use exit 170B on Interstate 81 and to form two lanes utilizing the shoulder of the road to enter at the marquee between the hours of 1 and 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m.

• The arena parking lot will open at 12:30 p.m. for the 2:30 p.m. show, and the event doors are scheduled to open at 1 p.m.

• For the first show only, traffic exiting the arena onto Highland Park Boulevard at the main exit (marquee) and turning right toward Mundy Street will be forced into the mall parking lot or to turn left onto Mundy Street. The right turn lane to enter Mundy Street will be shut down for the egress until the lot is clear. Additionally, traffic exiting the Wilkes-Barre Township Commons will be forced to turn right exiting the plaza onto Mundy Street.

• The arena parking lot will open at approximately 6 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. show. Traffic coming to the 7:30 p.m. show is encouraged to not arrive in the vicinity of the arena until this time. Event doors are scheduled to open at or before 6:30 p.m.

• Vehicles will not be able to enter the arena lot for the second show until the lot is empty from the first show. Highland Park Boulevard southbound into the arena at the marquee will be blocked until the lot is cleared from the first show.

• Any customers with VIP parking or reserved parking are encouraged to use the left-hand lane when entering the parking lot from Highland Park Boulevard.

• All ticket holders are also encouraged to carpool to the event, if possible.

• There are six lanes of traffic entering the Mohegan Sun Arena parking lot – four from Highland Park Boulevard and two from Mundy Street.