WILKES-BARRE — This GivingTuesday, Fork Over Love is asking everyone to give with their whole heart, kicking off the holiday season this year by inspiring people to give back on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

“Fork Over Love joined GivingTuesday for a very simple reason — we both believe generosity is at the heart of our society and the key to unlocking dignity and equity,” explained Tracey Selingo, Fork Over Love founder. “We understand that everyone has different ways to give — time, talent or treasure — we’re hoping to appeal to everyone and to encourage our supporters to give with their whole hearts.’

Every $10 raised on GivingTuesday fills two hearts with joy — a person receiving a hot meal and the restaurant partner cooking for them. For the third year in a row, Fork Over Love acknowledges every donor’s generosity by adding their name to a heart-shaped sticker that will be affixed to the dinner it funds.

“We’re inviting everyone to join us for a GivingTuesday Open House at the Fork Over Love offices in the Gateway Shopping Center in Edwardsville from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.,” Selingo said. “This will be an opportunity to help us kick off the 2024 Whole Heart campaign, register to be a Fork volunteer, and purchase holiday gifts that give back to the community by funding meals.”

For information about Fork Over Love’s 2024 Whole Heart Campaign or to donate, visit forkoverlove.org.

About Fork Over Love

Fork Over Love is a nonprofit organization that purchases hot, chef-made meals from independent restaurants and then distributes those meals at locations throughout the community for FREE.

Everyone is welcome, from neighbors in need of meals, to those looking to pick up dinner and pay it forward to help support local restaurants.

About GivingTuesday

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea — a day that encourages people to do good.

Over the past 11 years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity.