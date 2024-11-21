🔊 Listen to this

The Go Getters Podcast was featured at Wilkes-Barre POWER!’s November networking event, which was held on Wednesday night at The Cobbler. The podcast is known for their Thanksgiving food drive, which will provide meals to 600 families in need.

The JumpStart Cart team was featured at Wilkes-Barre POWER!’s November networking event, which was held on Wednesday night at The Cobbler.

