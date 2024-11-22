🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre City Hall will be closed and there will be no DPW services on both Thanksgiving Day and the day after Thanksgiving.

Garbage and paper and cardboard recycling collection for South Wilkes-Barre 2 on Thursday, and for East End, Parsons, and Miners Mills on Friday, is rescheduled for Saturday.

Delays are possible due to the volume of garbage and recycling.

Yard waste collection will resume the following week, with double yard waste pickup for South Wilkes-Barre 2 on Thursday, Dec. 5 and for East End, Parsons and Miners Mills on Friday, Dec. 6.

The last week of curbside yard waste collection is the week of Dec. 2 through Dec. 6 on residents’ collection day.

Leaf Pickup Nov. 26

Schedule is tentative and weather permitting.

“No Parking” signs, with the street day indicated, will be posted during leaf pickup in each neighborhood. Vehicles will be ticketed if not moved. Residents are asked to please stay alert to posted signs on streets where they park their vehicle.

• Academy Street from South Main Street to Old River Road— both sides.

• Westminster Street from Horton St. to Wood Street — both sides.

• West Ross Street from South Main Street to West River Street — both sides.

• North Main Street between North Street and Butler Street — both sides.

• North Washington Street between Butler Street and Beaumont Street — both sides.

• Virginia Drive from Scott Street to Brader Drive — both sides.

• Slattery Drive from Virginia Drive to the Cul-De-Sac — both sides.

• O’Brien Drive from Matson Avenue to Virginia Drive — both sides.