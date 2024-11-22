🔊 Listen to this

Jaime Knights is escorted from the Luzerne County Courthouse on Friday.

WILKES-BARRE — Two men charged for their alleged roles in the fatal stabbing of Scott Edward Knox waived their rights to preliminary hearings Friday. Wilkes-Barre city police detectives say the stabbing was in retaliation for a botched drug sale.

Fernando Cupeles Bracero, 30, represented by Attorney Jamaal Zubchevich, and Jaime B. Knights, 64, represented by Attorney John B. Pike, waived charges of criminal homicide and criminal conspiracy to commit robbery to Luzerne County Court.

The proceedings were held before District Judge Rick Cronauer of Wilkes-Barre at the Luzerne County Courthouse.

A third suspect, Justice Supreme Flenory, 24, who is charged with criminal homicide and criminal conspiracy to commit robbery, remains jailed in Penobscot County, Maine. Flenory was apprehended by the Dexter, Maine, police department on drug offenses on Aug. 26.

Knox, 33, was stabbed multiple times when confronted by Flenory, Bracero and Knights in an alley behind the Mofon Lounge at Academy and South River streets on May 7, according to court records.

Court records say Flenory was with Knox and took control driving Knox’s vehicle. Flenory traveled to the alley near the Mofon Lounge to meet Bracero and Knights who showed up in Knights’ Mercedes, court records say.

Knox was confronted about an alleged previous drug deal when he was attacked in the alley.

During the assault, court records say, surveillance cameras recorded Bracero lunging and stabbing at Knox.

Knox broke free and ran until he collapsed on a rear porch of a residence in the 300 block of South River Street where he was found by police. Knox was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center where he died shortly after arrival.

Bracero was arrested June 10 and Knights was captured in Bath, N.Y., on July 15.

First Assistant District Attorney Anthony G. Ross is prosecuting.