The region’s first winter storm brought rain and snow along with dropping temperatures and gusty winds resulting in wide-spread power outages across Northeastern Pennsylvania.

PPL Electric reported at 11 a.m. Friday nearly 70,400 customers are without electrical service with most in Lackawanna, Wayne and Pike counties where more than 12 inches of heavy snow has fallen.

UGI Utilities reports nearly 3,000 customers in the Back Mountain and Sweet Valley areas of Luzerne County are without electrical power, as of 11 a.m.

The forecast by the National Weather Service in Binghamton, N.Y., predicted the heaviest snow will be dependent on elevation.

Oh, so true.

According to snow reports, the NWS says nearly 15 inches of snow has fallen in Bear Creek Township at an elevation of 2,000 feet while the Wyoming Valley received mostly rain until it changed to snow at about 9 a.m.

As the storm begins to move out of the region, lower elevations may see snow change back to rain and and mixture of rain/snow at higher altitudes by Friday afternoon while temperatures slightly warm.