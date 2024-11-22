🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Recent wet weather has decreased the risk of fire danger, but campers and visitors should still exercise care with fire outdoors.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources on Friday announced it is lifting a ban on campfires in Pennsylvania’s state parks and on forest lands following a period of wet weather that has reduced fire risks.

However, Pennsylvanians are encouraged to be careful when burning outdoors.

“Based on recent weather and forest conditions, and with rain and snow forecasted, DCNR is allowing campfires to resume in designated areas across state parks and forest lands,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “Although fire danger is expected to be low in the near future, we remind everyone to remain vigilant when handling fire outdoors.”

Campfires are now permitted in fire rings that confine and contain the fire in designated camping areas. In state parks, campfires typically take place in well-controlled environments, with staff and resources available for quick response.

Campfires in state forests are allowed in accordance with the State Forest Rules and Regulations.

Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to check with their county or township for any open burn bans or local ordinances on open burning before engaging in outdoor burning. Respecting local rules and maintaining caution is crucial, as lingering drought conditions in some areas may still present fire risks.

Wildfires can and do occur year-round in Pennsylvania, with human activity being one of the primary causes. Practicing caution when burning is essential to reducing the risk of wildfires.

Fire safety tips

To prevent wildfires, DCNR offers these safety reminders:

• Keep fires small and contained within designated fire rings.

• Properly discard matches and other fire starters.

• Always have water, a shovel, and a bucket nearby.

• Never leave a campfire unattended.

• Ensure all wood and coals are fully burned to ash.

• Extinguish campfires completely – if it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave.

Remember, a single spark can ignite a wildfire, risking your safety and that of others.

As Smokey Bear says, “Only YOU can prevent wildfires!”

Pennsylvania experienced hundreds of reported wildfires in recent weeks, underscoring the importance of fire safety even as the immediate danger subsides.

As the agency responsible for protecting the Commonwealth’s 17 million acres of public and private wildlands from damage by wildfire, DCNR is addressing wildfire prevention and the challenges posed by increasing wildfire frequency as part of its forthcoming Climate Adaptation Plan.

PA Game Commission comments

With recent rains reducing the threat of wildfire, the Pennsylvania Game Commission said while camping on state game lands is prohibited, regulations allow gameland users to build small fires for cooking or warming purposes.

However, with much of the state under drought conditions and wildfires popping up, the Game Commission on Nov. 5, enacted a temporary ban on gameland campfires.

Conditions have improved since, allowing for the ban to be lifted.

Game Commission Executive Director Steve Smith noted the importance of stepping in to ensure wildlife, habitat and hunting opportunities on state game lands remain protected.

“While the temporary ban remained in place for only about two weeks, it provided an additional layer of protection during a span when extremely dry conditions were fueling wildfires statewide,” Smith said. “State game lands are important to Pennsylvania’s wildlife and hunters, which we’re reminded of frequently at this time of year, when so many hunting seasons are hitting their prime.”

