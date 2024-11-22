🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man was arraigned Friday on allegations he set separate fires in the basement of a Kidder Street residence in October.

Michael Boyle, 43, used a lighter to ignite papers on fire in the electrical panel of his girlfriend’s residence on Oct. 21, according to court records.

A second fire was discovered in the basement under the stairs, court records say.

Wilkes-Barre firefighters responded to the fire as occupied homes were endangered.

Boyle was treated for smoke inhalation, court records say.

Court records say Boyle initially denied he set the fire but later admitted he set papers on fire in the electrical panel and claimed the fire under the basement stairs was an accident.

Boyle was arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy of Wilkes-Barre on charges of arson, criminal mischief, risking a catastrophe and tampering with evidence. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $10,000 bail.