🔊 Listen to this

DANVILLE – Scotty Collins, MD, a seasoned radiologist with extensive leadership experience, has been named Geisinger’s chair of radiology after serving as interim chair since April 2024. He assumed the permanent position on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

With more than 15 years of radiology experience, Dr. Collins has served in various leadership roles with direct physician management. He has been with Geisinger since completing his diagnostic radiology residency at Geisinger Medical Center in 2007. Dr. Collins was vice chair of clinical operations for radiology for 10 years before taking on the interim chair of radiology role earlier this year.

“I’ve had a firsthand view of the development of this critical department for several years,” said Dr. Collins. “I now look forward to overseeing the continued growth of radiology at Geisinger as we strive to best serve our clinical partners and patients.”

During his Geisinger tenure, Dr. Collins has recruited more than 50 radiologists, implemented electronic scheduling rules designed for efficiency and productivity management, and worked with providers to improve clinical care and access through shorter turnaround times on radiology testing results. Before his diagnostic radiology residency, Dr. Collins studied preliminary internal medicine at Geisinger Medical Center and earned his medical degree from Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.