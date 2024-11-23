Sen. Casey, local officials comment on his 18 years in U.S. Senate

WILKES-BARRE — The 2024 election is over, and in Northeast Pennsylvania, it marks the end of the road for three-term U.S. Sen. Bob Casey of Scranton.

Casey, 64, was defeated by Republican Dave McCormick, 59, who rode a huge red wave that rolled through Pennsylvania and across the U.S.

This week, Casey conceded the election and issued a statement:

“I just called Dave McCormick to congratulate him on his election to represent Pennsylvania in the United States Senate. As the first count of ballots is completed, Pennsylvanians can move forward with the knowledge that their voices were heard, whether their vote was the first to be counted or the last.

“This race was one of the closest in our Commonwealth’s history, decided by less than a quarter of a point. I am grateful to the thousands of people who worked to make sure every eligible vote cast could be counted, including election officials in all 67 counties.

“When a Pennsylvanian takes the time to cast a legal vote, often waiting in long lines and taking time away from their work and family, they deserve to know that their vote will count. That’s democracy.

“I’m proud of the work we’ve done since Election Day to enfranchise voters across the state — no matter whom they voted for — and to ensure that the democratic process could unfold. In just a few days, we built an organization of 350 staff across the state, joined by more than a thousand volunteers, who helped more than 6,000 Pennsylvania voters make a plan to fix small issues with their ballot so their vote would be counted.

“From the 100-year-old woman in Butler County, who voted in every election since she was eligible, to the 19-year-old in Montgomery County who cast her ballot for the very first time, we made sure those voices were heard.

“And we stood up against efforts to silence and disenfranchise voters in every corner of the Commonwealth. Thanks to our work in the courts, nearly a thousand eligible voters in Philadelphia will have their votes counted, despite efforts to throw them out.

“This work mattered. And I am grateful to the many people who helped with this effort. As you know, no public official serves alone, and I have been blessed by the love and support of my wife, Terese, and our daughters, Elyse, Caroline, Julia, and Marena, all these years.

“Every day I have served in public office, I’ve fought for Pennsylvania workers, children, seniors, people with disabilities and our veterans. During that time, I’ve been guided by an inscription on the Finance Building in Harrisburg: ‘All public service is a trust, given in faith and accepted in honor.’

“Thank you for the trust you have placed in me for all these years. It has been the honor of my lifetime.”

Following Casey’s concession, his campaign submitted a request to the Department of State to halt ongoing recount efforts.

After the completion of two audits to ensure the reported outcomes are correct, counties must certify election results by Nov. 25.

Local reactions

State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, was reelected for a two-year term. He said it has been a tremendous honor to serve as the State Representative of the 121st Legislative district, and because of this position, he had the “distinct pleasure and honor of serving and collaborating with outstanding leaders like Sen. Bob Casey.”

Pashinski also praised U.S. rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic, who was defeated in his quest for a seventh term in Congress. Republican Rob Bresnahan of Dallas Township will assume the seat.

“My staff and I, as well as the Senator’s/Congressman’s staffs, collaborated on countless issues affecting the people we all represented,” Pashinski said. “Our relationship was very positive and we all eagerly looked forward to reaching out to each other to address issues or situations in our attempt to reconcile an array of challenges in a positive way.”

Pashinski said besides discussing issues and projects for the region, and attempting to get projects funded, he and Casey and Cartwright also discussed issues directly affecting various segments of the population.

“The one major issue that we discussed and worked to improve was the tragic and sad circumstance of Grandparents Raising Grandchildren,” Pashinski said. “I became aware of so many sad stories affecting thousands of Grandfamilies in our state by meeting several grandparents who shared their stories and their challenges which then led to establishing the Advocacy Fund for Grandparents Raising Grandchildren (AF4GRG), here in Luzerne County.”

Pashinski said “these wonderful grandparents” began organizing and bringing other grandparents in the same situation, along with various state agencies, community organizations, and nonprofits to begin meeting to hear and understand the challenges of raising their grandchildren. He said they then devised methods and solutions to address their concerns and needs.

“Because of the AF4GRG and the countless meetings, discussions and hearings we conducted, several pieces of legislation were developed, and presented to, and passed both the PA House of Representatives, our PA Senate and signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf,” Pashinski said. “Sen. Casey, his staff, the members of the AF4GRG, my staff engaged in a series of discussions leading to Sen Casey introducing his bipartisan Grandfamily Housing Act which would finance the upkeep and retrofitting of inter-generational housing and provide supportive services to grandfamilies and kinship families.”

Pashinski said Casey also improved the financial security of many of the grandfamilies by expanding access to benefits and providing staff with the expertise to utilize the resource guide to help guide these families in the right direction.

Pashinski said Casey has also helped fund projects throughout various NEPA counties — one of those extremely important projects was the new LCTA Transportation Center on Pennsylvania Avenue in Wilkes-Barre.

“This center provides excellent service at a reduced cost to all our citizens that relies on this vital service,” Pashinski said. “Sen. Casey and Rep. Cartwright have also worked diligently to acquire money from the Biden Infrastructure Bill to begin funding the very important Rail Transportation Project from Scranton to New York and finally, after years of meetings, negotiations and acquiring the finances to fund this important connection to our big city neighbor, this project is on track to be completed.”

Besides both Casey and Cartwright working to help NEPA and all of Pennsylvania, Pashinski said the two legislators they have always cared about all the people they represent.

“Their open door policy with my office and so many local leaders created a positive and productive atmosphere that accomplished a great many positive outcomes,” Pashinski said. “They are both wonderful, highly capable and caring leaders and they will be missed for sure. There are no words to adequately express my sincere respect and admiration for both of these great government leaders.”

Romilda Crocamo, Luzerne County Manager

“From advocating for health care access to championing services to our seniors, Sen. Casey has consistently worked to improve the lives of all Pennsylvanians.

“His efforts in supporting education, protecting survivors of domestic violence, and promoting social justice have made a lasting impact, and we are grateful for his tireless service.

“Thank you, Sen. Casey, for your dedication to our great state. Your service is deeply appreciated by many, and your legacy will inspire future generations.”

Mayor Mike Lombardo, Pittston

“Sen. Casey has had a significant impact in many areas as it relates to the region.

“Most recently, the Senator played a vital role in securing $18 million dollars of federal transportation dollars to assist in the replacement of two bridges that serve as vital links here in Greater Pittston.”

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman

“This hits me.

“It’s been a supreme honor to have Bob Casey as a colleague, friend, and mentor.

“His legacy is a better Pennsylvania.

“Unassuming while delivering for PA for nearly two decades, he fought for working Pennsylvanians and unions, rural communities, seniors and people with disabilities — all of us.

“Bob Casey was, is, and always will be Pennsylvania’s best senator.”

Senator-elect McCormick thanks Casey

U.S. Senator-elect Dave McCormick this week thanked Sen. Bob Casey for his years of service to the commonwealth after Casey called McCormick and conceded the race for U.S. Senate:

“Sen. Bob Casey dedicated his career to bettering our commonwealth. Dina and I want to extend our sincere gratitude to Senator Casey, Terese, and their family for their decades of service, hard work, and personal sacrifice.

“I am so honored to represent every single citizen in Pennsylvania in the United States Senate and will fight for you every day. Thank you!”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.