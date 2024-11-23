🔊 Listen to this

Bill Stuart, one of 10 Legends of WARMland who were inducted into the Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame this year, sits with his award.

WILKES-BARRE — The Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame recently presented two members of its Steering Committee with Founders Awards.

The Founders Awards are presented annually to members of the committee that helped launch the Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame in 2022.

In 2023, the awards were presented to the LCAEHOF co-founders, Joe Nardone Sr., owner of the Gallery of Sound stores, concert promoter, and performer with Joe Nardone & The All-Stars; and Bill O’Boyle, reporter and columnist with The Times Leader.

This year’s Founders Awards recipients are Alan K. Stout, executive director, Visit Luzerne County and radio host at 105 The River; and Lindsay Griffin-Boylan, President & CEO of the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Stout serves on the LCAEHOF Steering Committee and the entertainment committee of the Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame.

Griffin-Boylan serves on the LCAEHOF Steering Committee and the Event-Planning Committee.

LCAEHOF seeking family members of inductees

On Nov. 8, members of the 2024 class of the Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame were inducted at a special ceremony at the F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre.

Throughout the summer and fall of 2024, the Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame made several efforts to contact the family members of this year’s posthumous inductees. Several family members of posthumous inductees were in attendance at the Nov. 8 induction ceremony at the F.M. Kirby Center.

Unfortunately, there were three posthumous inductees in 2024 for whom they could not find a contact: They are members of “The Legends of WARMland — Don Stevens, Harry West and Len Woloson.

The Hall of Fame was unable to contact another WARMland legend, Bill Stuart of Lackawanna County. Mr. Stuart picked up his award this week.

Stevens, Woloson, West and Stuart were inducted in recognition for their pioneering work in helping make WARM radio, or “The Mighty 590,” the most popular radio station in NEPA, for decades.

If anyone has any contact info for the families of Stevens, Woloson or West, send the LCAEHOF a private message or call 570-991-6118 to make arrangements to deliver the awards.

For more information on the Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame, visit www.facebook.com/LCAEHOF.