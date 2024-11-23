🔊 Listen to this

HUGHESTOWN — Three people have been displaced after a Saturday morning fire in Luzerne County.

According to Chief Jeff Balut of the Hughestown Police Department, a call came in around 1 p.m. for a reported structure on the unit block of Reynolds Street.

Officials say the fire started in an upstairs bedroom of the home on Reynolds Street.

Crews were quickly able to contain the the fire to the upstairs of the home.

Authorities say three people made it out safely from the home, and the Red Cross will be placing the family in a hotel for the night.

No injuries were reported on-scene, according to Chief Balut.