A snowman walks along the parade route. Mark Moran | For Times Leader

A snowman walks along the parade route.

Mark Moran | For Times Leader

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
<p>Santa greets Karel Zubris who ice skates with young children during the parade.</p> <p>Mark Moran | For Times Leader</p>

Santa greets Karel Zubris who ice skates with young children during the parade.

Mark Moran | For Times Leader
<p>Wilkes-Barre’s police department honor guard heads up the city’s 2024 Christmas parade on Saturday afternoon.</p> <p>Mark Moran | For Times Leader</p>

Wilkes-Barre’s police department honor guard heads up the city’s 2024 Christmas parade on Saturday afternoon.

Mark Moran | For Times Leader
<p>Mayor George Brown waves to the crowd.</p> <p>Mark Moran | For Times Leader</p>

Mayor George Brown waves to the crowd.

Mark Moran | For Times Leader
<p>A parade participant hands out candy to children along the route.</p> <p>Mark Moran | For Times Leader</p>

A parade participant hands out candy to children along the route.

Mark Moran | For Times Leader
<p>The tree lighting ceremony takes place on Public Square.</p> <p>Mark Moran | For Times Leader</p>

The tree lighting ceremony takes place on Public Square.

Mark Moran | For Times Leader
<p>Santa arrives on his parade float.</p> <p>Mark Moran | For Times Leader</p>

Santa arrives on his parade float.

Mark Moran | For Times Leader
<p>A giant inflatable snowman is carried through the parade route.</p> <p>Mark Moran | For Times Leader</p>

A giant inflatable snowman is carried through the parade route.

Mark Moran | For Times Leader
<p>Dancers from the David Blight School of Dancing participate in the 2024 Wilkes-Barre Christmas Parade.</p> <p>Mark Moran | For Times Leader</p>

Dancers from the David Blight School of Dancing participate in the 2024 Wilkes-Barre Christmas Parade.

Mark Moran | For Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — The city presented its Christmas parade and tree lighting downtown on Saturday afternoon. The parade featured Santa Claus and other residents of the North Pole, along with local businesses, politicians, community groups and more. The festivities also marked the opening of the ice skating rink on Public Square.