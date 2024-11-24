Home News PHOTO GALLERY: City of Wilkes-Bare kicks off season with Christmas parade, tree... NewsTop Stories PHOTO GALLERY: City of Wilkes-Bare kicks off season with Christmas parade, tree lighting By Times Leader - November 23, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinReddItEmailPrint A snowman walks along the parade route. Mark Moran | For Times Leader 🔊 Listen to this Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Click here to subscribe today or Login. Santa greets Karel Zubris who ice skates with young children during the parade. Mark Moran | For Times Leader Wilkes-Barre’s police department honor guard heads up the city’s 2024 Christmas parade on Saturday afternoon. Mark Moran | For Times Leader Mayor George Brown waves to the crowd. Mark Moran | For Times Leader A parade participant hands out candy to children along the route. Mark Moran | For Times Leader The tree lighting ceremony takes place on Public Square. Mark Moran | For Times Leader Santa arrives on his parade float. Mark Moran | For Times Leader A giant inflatable snowman is carried through the parade route. Mark Moran | For Times Leader Dancers from the David Blight School of Dancing participate in the 2024 Wilkes-Barre Christmas Parade. Mark Moran | For Times Leader ❮ ❯ WILKES-BARRE — The city presented its Christmas parade and tree lighting downtown on Saturday afternoon. The parade featured Santa Claus and other residents of the North Pole, along with local businesses, politicians, community groups and more. The festivities also marked the opening of the ice skating rink on Public Square. View Comments Weather Wilkes-Barre overcast clouds enter location 44.4 ° F 45.9 ° 41.8 ° 79 % 0.8mph 96 % Sun 44 ° Mon 46 ° Tue 49 ° Wed 39 ° Thu 37 ° Exclusive Subscriber-Only Content