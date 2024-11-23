🔊 Listen to this

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has reduced its permit backlog by 75% since Nov. 1, 2023 — and has completely eliminated the backlog for oil and gas permits.

“At DEP we are moving at the speed of business — taking care of backlogged permits and not adding to the list — while protecting clean air and water and public health,” said DEP Acting Secretary Jessica Shirley. “We’ve invested in people and technology to meet the needs of the people and businesses of Pennsylvania and those investments are paying off.”

DEP reviews more than 45,000 permit applications every year. These include permits for land clearing activities for construction projects, air quality permits for factories and power plants, permits to upgrade drinking waters systems to remove chemicals like PFAS, and permits for oil and gas wells.

DEP is modernizing its permitting process by investing in technology and reviewing processes to identify and eliminate bottlenecks. DEP began the backlog reduction initiative on Nov. 1, 2023, and had more than 2,400 permit applications that required action received prior to that date.

As of Nov. 15, 2024, DEP eliminated 1,750 applications from this backlog — a 73% reduction, while keeping up with new application reviews.

In the Office of Oil and Gas Management, staff have reviewed and made decisions on all 115 permit applications received before Nov. 1, 2023.

Throughout the Shapiro Administration, DEP has been hiring staff to improve operational efficiency. Since 2023, DEP has added 225 employees to carry out critical functions like public health and safety inspections and permit application reviews.

Gov. Josh Shapiro and the Pennsylvania General Assembly approved $7 million for technology updates and upgrades in the 2024-25 state budget, which will be used to increase transparency for permit applicants and residents and improve DEP’s record keeping systems.

DEP will also implement the SPEED program, which was part of the bipartisan 2024-25 budget signed by Gov. Shapiro. The SPEED program offers increased flexibility, allowing permit applicants to have a DEP-verified and qualified professional conduct the initial review of the application.

DEP staff will review the recommendations of the qualified professional and either make a final permit decision or identify technical deficiencies to the applicant. DEP will have final authority over all permit decisions. Applicants for eligible permits will agree to pay any review fees incurred by the qualified professional, in addition to permit application fees.

Invitations for bids are being accepted through the Pennsylvania eMarketplace for the qualified professionals to review SPEED permit applications. The SPEED program will be available for certain Air Quality Plan Approvals, earth disturbance, dam safety, and individual water obstruction and encroachment permits.

DCNR streamlining operations

Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn this week announced significant reductions in processing times across key environmental review areas, demonstrating the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to streamlining state government operations for Pennsylvanians in the last two years.

This year, DCNR’s Bureau of Forestry made notable improvements in processing times:

• Environmental Reviews for Rare or Threatened Species: The Pennsylvania Natural Diversity Inventory (PNDI) environmental review applications are now processed in an average of 10 days, a 67% reduction from the 30-day average previously. These reviews are crucial for assessing potential impacts on sensitive ecological features before development projects can proceed, ensuring compliance with conservation regulations.

• Northcentral Regional ATV Trail Permits: Processing times for Northcentral Regional ATV Trail (NRAT) Connector permits have been reduced to an average of three days, down from 14 days — a nearly 80% improvement. The NRAT system has generated $23.5 million in revenue over its first three years, boosting tourism in the region.

• Ginseng Certification: The Ecological Services Division has reduced the processing time for ginseng certifications to one day, down from five days. Ginseng harvesting is highly regulated, with strict seasonal and ecological guidelines to protect the species.

“We’re proud to lead the way in improving customer service for permits and recreational opportunities in Pennsylvania,” said Secretary Dunn. “Thanks to the dedication of our staff, we’re able to return applications faster and more efficiently, helping residents and businesses enjoy our public lands while protecting the environment.”

DCNR is also cataloging and prioritizing transactions that can easily be converted from paper to electronic processes to improve efficiency and better serve the public.

2025 water releases for Francis E. Walter Dam

The U.S. Army Corps Engineers’ Philadelphia District this week shared the 2025 Recreation Plan for the Francis E. Walter Dam.

The plan specifies dates and actions associated with whitewater and fishing releases from the dam from late March to early October of 2025.

USACE coordinates the plan with the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission and the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

In 2025, the plan includes 24 whitewater releases and 22 fishing enhancement releases (unchanged from prior years).

The 2025 recreation plan has one minor change from the prior year. In the event of excess storage above elevation 1355, and after all other increments have been funded, any additional storage will be utilized for fisheries augmentation releases from Saturday, Sept. 27, through the start of mega release ramping on Thursday, Oct. 9.

Dates for fishing releases and whitewater releases are noted below. Several dates are dependent on adequate water storage in the reservoir.

It’s important to note that the need for flood control operations could result in the cancellation of any scheduled dates.

• Whitewater Releases Schedule (dates with * are dependent on adequate water storage):

May: 10, 17, 24, 25

June: 7, 8, 21, 22

July: 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, 27

August: 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23*, 24*, 30*, 31*

October: as provided by end of year releases

• Fishing Enhancement Releases Schedule

Planned dates (16) for fishing releases (target 400cfs*)

*March: 22, 23, 29, 30

*April: 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, 27

*May: 3, 4, 11, 18

* Release will be set to match inflow with a target release up to 400cfs. Inflow will not be augmented by use of storage to satisfy the 400cfs target.

• Planned dates (6) for fishing releases (target 350 cubic feet per second**) are:

**September: 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21

**** With the pool at 1365 on July 1, storage is sufficient to support the planned white-water recreation releases through Aug. 17, and Fisheries augmentation releases of up to 100 cubic feet per second through Friday July 11 and up to 50 cubic feet per second through Friday 5 Sept..

After those dates, additional water must be accumulated during the recreation season to make the six additional 350 cubic feet per second fishing releases possible.

NBLT’s Forage Your Own Native Wreath

North Branch Land Trust will hold “Forage Your Own Native Wreath” at its Dallas office on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Staff will lead a slow-paced walk through the Anthracite Scenic Trails Association’s David and Judith Rimple Loop to discuss foraging and different types of evergreens. Along the way, you can enjoy sustainably collecting wreath elements.

Once the walk is completed participants will move into the Dallas Conference room where they will be welcomed by holiday music and warm beverages while creating their foraged wreaths, which can be as simple or intricate as you desire, making a perfect holiday gift or a welcoming symbol for your front door.

Participants are encouraged to dress appropriately for walking outdoors (with layers and comfortable shoes) as well as for crafting indoors (perhaps not your Sunday best).

Please also consider bringing items from home to beautify your wreath like foraged materials from your yard, lengths of fabric or ribbon that match your decorative aesthetic, or baubles too small for a tree.

Distance: Approx .5 mile with gradual inclines

Terrain: Groomed gravel path with bridges

Guardians may register with their child(ren) under the age of 18 as a single participant.