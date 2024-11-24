🔊 Listen to this

Meter fees in the downtown Wilkes-Barre business district will be suspended for the holiday season, City Mayor George Brown announced.

Fee suspension will be in effect beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, through Monday, Jan. 6, 2025.

The fee suspension will be in place for the following bounded area: Union Street on the North; Franklin Street on the West; South Street on the South; and Washington Street on the East.

Residents and visitors are advised that all meter enforcement not contained in the above-described area shall remain in full force and effect.

According to a press release, the suspension was put in place to encourage residents and visitors to purchase holiday gifts at stores, enjoy dining at downtown restaurants, and attend events at entertainment venues throughout the holiday season, including Wilkes-Barre’s “Santa on the Square” event on Public Square from noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 14.