WILKES-BARRE — Every family has special stories about the holidays that are often make us laugh and sometimes make us melancholic.

In my lifetime, our family has been blessed with many memories that we still talk about today — remembering those times and, especially, our loved ones who have passed.

In that spirit of remembering and story-telling, I again offer you my special story of how I helped to preserve the dignity of that jolly old elf himself, Santa Claus.

So, as we approach the holidays and the season of observing family traditions, I am breaking with one tradition of my own.

Yes, for all you traditionalists and non-traditionalists out there, this is the legendary story of the beloved Santa door decoration, which was returned to my front door on Sunday.

Usually, I wait until the day after Thanksgiving, but not this year with Thanksgiving falling rather late in November.

With the recent snowfall, I decided to tell this story early to bring some happiness to our lives. So I broke with tradition and I placed Santa out on display for all the world to see — at least those that drive by my home.

This is important for me.

Some years ago, I found myself wandering through Bed Bath & Beyond and I came upon a display of Christmas decorations.

And what to my wondering eyes should appear, but the best looking Santa Claus decoration I had ever seen!

But I wondered what it was. It couldn’t be a door mat? Who would wipe their feet on Santa’s face?

No, it wasn’t a door mat — it was far worse than that.

Upon further inspection, I discovered that this handsome, smiling Santa face was… a toilet seat.

Yes, some marketing misfit actually convinced the company they worked for to manufacture and sell Santa toilet seat covers!

To say the least, after I recovered from this initial shock, I was appalled.

Santa has always been one of my favorite people. Any guy who would spend all night traveling around the world in a sleigh pulled by reindeer to deliver toys to kids is my kind of guy. Santa made many stops at my house over the years and I have always appreciated his tireless effort.

That’s why I felt I needed to rescue at least one of these Santa images from spending the holidays in somebody else’s bathroom.

So I purchased one and brought it home and hung it in a true place of honor — on my front door for all the world to see.

My neighbor saw it and liked it, so I went to purchase one for her.

This is where this story got very interesting.

While seeking a second Santa to rescue, a woman was looking at the very same item. After a few minutes, I approached her and asked her if she was going to buy one and she said she was thinking about it.

I then asked her what she was going to do with it? She said, “Well, it is a toilet seat, isn’t it.” And I said, “Only if you decide to use it as one.”

The woman now looked quite perplexed, so I told her I had already purchased one. She then inquired as to what I did with mine and I told her that I hung it on my front door — proudly. I told her I didn’t think putting Santa on a toilet was appropriate. Especially if there are children using that toilet.

She thought about it and after pondering the situation for a little while, she said she agreed with me! She said that she, too, would hang her Santa on her front door. And, she purchased a second Santa for her daughter!

That made four Santas saved from the indignant life of covering a toilet seat.

I feel very proud of this. I can only hope that others have done the same. Santa deserves much better.

So that is the story of the rescued Santa toilet seat cover.

And now, as we prepare for Thanksgiving and Christmas and all holidays, we can enjoy our families and friends and those wonderful meals.

Holidays are a time for celebration and renewal of the spirit. We must also take time to thank all who have made our lives better over the years. This is a time of reflection and appreciation, as well as celebration.

One look at the headlines in the newspaper or on TV and we can see that much work needs to be done to assure the world remains a safe place to live in and people can one day be free of strife and struggle and filled with peace and joy.

It all starts with being kind to one another, whether it be at the dinner table, the workplace, on social media or anywhere. We can’t allow our differences to divide us. We must respect one another as human beings and not dismiss one another for silly reasons.

Lift up each other and find good in each other.

And Santa looks so much better on my front door than he ever would look on a toilet.

I must go now and write my letter to Santa, then burn it in the stove so it travels to the North Pole in time.

To borrow a famous saying, “Ya gotta believe!”

