Wilkes-Barre City, with the assistance of a lobbying campaign by local veterans organizations, was awarded a U.S. Army M-5 light tank to be displayed as a World War II trophy.

News that the city was to receive the tank was published in the Wilkes-Barre Record on Nov. 30, 1945.

A month earlier, War Department Brigadier General John W. Coffee announced approximately 4,000 weapons from World War II would be available to communities as relics. Wilkes-Barre, along with thousands of other municipalities across the county, submitted bids to receive a weapon of some-sort, eventually being given the M-5 light tank.

The tank, manufactured by the American Car and Foundry Company in Berwick, was placed in the ownership of the Wilkes-Barre American Legion Post 132 at 45 N. River St., Wilkes-Barre.

“Exact location in which the tank will be placed is uncertain, although the center of Public Square and the River Common facing the Legion’s attractive new home on North River Street are two sites under consideration,” the Record reported.

The M-5 tank arrived in center city on a trailer during the afternoon of Feb. 1, 1946.

“Wilkes-Barre Councilman Tom A. Evans reported that the tank will be placed in the center of Public Square Park, until such time as Councilman John B. Northrup and Park Supervisor Thomas Phillips arrange to transfer it to the North River Street Common, where it will be located opposite of the American Legion Home. While on the square, the tank will be guarded by police,” the Evening News reported Feb. 1, 1946.

Plans were to have the tank be temporarily on Public Square as a concrete pad needed to be built on the river common across from the American Legion Home.

Within two weeks of the tank’s arrival on Public Square, vandals had taken over.

“Wilkes-Barre’s battle scarred war trophy — a light tank whose steel-helmeted GI crew proudly manipulated it through everything the enemy could offer and safely guided it 61,000 miles — now lies helplessly on its treads, the easy prey of vandals who piece by piece are sounding its death knell,” the Record reported Feb. 13, 1946.

The Record reported the tank’s turret hatch was never locked or secure making easy access for thieves to rip away and steal its inner workings.

Thieves had stolen the tank’s batteries and parts of the motor sometime during the night of Feb. 11, 1946.

Three days after the vandalism and thievery was discovered, the tank was removed from Public Square and placed in storage — somewhere.